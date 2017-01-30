Uber to Create $3 Million Legal Defense Fund

Uber CEO Travis Kalanick announced it will create a $3 million legal defense fund to help its drivers with immigration and translation services. The move is in response to President Trump’s executive order banning immigrants from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria or Yemen for 90 days.

Taxi drivers went on strike in NYC Saturday night and banned rides to JFK Airport for one hour. Uber continued giving rides to the airport and caused an uproar on social media, leading hundreds of people to delete their Uber app from phones in response.

Kalanick is trying to put out the flames from the controversy and sent the following e-mail to drivers:

At Uber we’ve always believed in standing up for what’s right. Today we need your help supporting drivers who may be impacted by the President’s unjust immigration ban.

Drivers who are citizens of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria or Yemen and live in the US but have left the country, will not be able to return for 90 days. This means they won’t be able to earn money and support their families during this period.

So it’s important that as a community that we do everything we can to help these drivers. Here’s what Uber will do:

Provide 24/7 legal support for drivers who are trying to get back into the country. Our lawyers and immigration experts will be on call 24/7 to help.

Compensate drivers for their lost earnings. This will help them support their families and put food on the table while they are banned from the US;

Urge the government to reinstate the right of U.S. residents to travel—whatever their country of origin—immediately;

Create a $3 million legal defense fund to help drivers with immigration and translation services.

If you are a driver or a friend or family member of someone who has been affected, please contact us at: https://goo.gl/forms/AIJTivooFxuExX1p1.

Uber is a community. We’re here to support each other. Please help Uber to help drivers who may be affected by this wrong and unjust immigration ban.