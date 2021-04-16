Uber, Paypal, Walgreens Team Up on Vaccine Access Fund

SAN JOSE — PayPal, Uber and Walgreens are teaming up to start a new Vaccine Access Fund that allows customers to donate to vaccine access efforts to help connect people without transportation to COVID-19 vaccination sites, particularly those in underserved communities. Customers can donate to the Vaccine Access Fund directly through the Uber app using a new donate feature supported by PayPal Giving Fund.

Almost half of Americans do not have access to public transportation, and millions of them miss doctor’s appointments every year because they do not have transportation. In underserved communities, which have been hardest hit by the pandemic, the lack of transportation is of particular concern. To address this, Uber, PayPal and Walgreens are joining forces to help ensure transportation is not a barrier to vaccine access, as we navigate an inclusive recovery from COVID-19.

The coalition – comprised of Uber, PayPal and Walgreens – is donating $11 million dollars to the Vaccine Access Fund to provide free rides for people in underserved communities to get to a vaccination site, and today, the coalition is calling on customers to help too. People can support the Vaccine Access Fund by donating to PayPal Giving Fund, which is a registered 501(c)(3) charity, by visiting: https://www.paypal.com/vaccineaccessfund.

Donations to the Vaccine Access Fund will be granted to and managed by Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC), a national community development organization. LISC will identify and work with local nonprofits and other partners that will coordinate free rides for people in their communities, as part of broader efforts around vaccine education and equity. Any surplus of funds will be used to continue the coalition’s commitment to help advance health equity, including ensuring people in underserved communities do not miss medical appointments due to lack of transportation.

Uber is also introducing its new seamless donate feature, which lets customers donate to the cause with a few taps in the Uber app. To donate through the Uber app, customers simply open their Uber or Uber Eats app, tap the donate message and choose their donation amount. Uber is leveraging PayPal’s giving platform, and donations will be made to PayPal Giving Fund to support the Vaccine Access Fund.

