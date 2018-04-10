Uber Launches New Debit Card for Drivers

Uber has launched a new debit card just for its drivers. The Uber Visa Debit Card from GoBank is designed exclusively for drivers and delivery partners that rewards everyday spending for things like gas and groceries一with no minimum balance, no overdraft fees, and no setup, monthly, or annual fees.

With the Uber Visa Debit Card, drivers can opt-in to earn exclusive discounts or Cash Back on gas, groceries, and driving expenses, including:

3% Cash Back at Exxon and Mobil gas stations when drivers use their PIN at the pump

gas stations when drivers use their PIN at the pump 1.5% Cash Back at all other gas stations

2% Cash Back at Walmart for in-store and online purchases

for in-store and online purchases 15% discount on select automotive maintenance services at Jiffy Lube

10% Cash Back on auto part purchases at Advance Auto Parts and participating Carquest Auto Parts locations. (Maximum of $100 per month on up to $1,000 total spending per month on purchases)

and participating Carquest Auto Parts locations. (Maximum of $100 per month on up to $1,000 total spending per month on purchases) 8% Cash Back when you pay your monthly Sprint bill and on purchases in Sprint corporate retail stores or online at sprint.com. (Maximum of $50 per month per account on up to $625 total spending per month on purchases. Excludes select accessories sold at non-corporate Sprint stores. Learn more here.)

Other Uber Visa Debit Card offers include 24/7 roadside assistance from Urgent.ly covering tow, tire change, and more (4 incidents total) for $0.49 a month with sign-up; free withdrawals at tens of thousands of ATMs nationwide; and the ability to cash out earnings on Instant Pay for free up to 5 times a day.

GoBank is a subsidiary of Green Dot Bank based in Pasadena.