Uber Launches Credit Card With Barclays

Uber has launched a new Visa Card in partnership with Barclays that will be seamlessly integrated into the Uber mobile app. The new credit card gives cardmembers the opportunity to instantly enjoy earning rewards for dining out at a favorite restaurant, booking travel, shopping online or riding an Uber around town.

“We are always looking for unique ways to surprise and delight our riders, which is the reason we built the Uber Visa Card,” said David Richter, global head of business and corporate development, Uber. “We partnered with Barclays to design a credit card that is not only custom-tailored to reward our customers’ everyday lifestyle, but is also fully integrated into the Uber app experience.”

The credit card’s in-app capabilities, comprised of industry-leading mobile technology, deliver a meaningful value back to riders for their everyday purchases. Beginning November 2, consumers can apply in the Uber app or online and be approved within minutes – in less time than an Uber ride. Once approved, the credit card can then be added to customers’ Uber wallets to pay for their rides and begin earning rewards instantly. Approved cardmembers will also receive a physical card in the mail within 7-10 days.

“Through our partnership with Uber and Visa, we have created one of the most innovative and modern payment experiences in the market,” said Denny Nealon, head of U.S. partnerships, Barclays. “The Uber Visa Card is one of the richest no annual fee card programs available in the U.S. Our deep integration into the Uber app enables us to provide the simple and seamless experience customers are looking for.”

The new Uber Visa Card has no annual fee and offers a bonus of $100 after spending $500 on purchases in the first 90 days. Additional benefits include:

4% back on restaurants, takeout, and bars, including UberEATS

on restaurants, takeout, and bars, including UberEATS 3% back on airfare, hotels, and vacation home rentals

on airfare, hotels, and vacation home rentals 2% back on online purchases including Uber, online shopping, video and music streaming services (certain online purchases are excluded)

on online purchases including Uber, online shopping, video and music streaming services (certain online purchases are excluded) 1% back on all other purchases

on all other purchases Up to $50 credit for online subscription services , after spending $5,000 on the card per year

, after spending on the card per year Mobile phone insurance of up to $600 for damage and theft, when the card is used to pay the monthly mobile phone bill

of up to for damage and theft, when the card is used to pay the monthly mobile phone bill Receive invites to exclusive events and offers in select U.S. cities.

to exclusive events and offers in select U.S. cities. $0 fraud liability protection , which means cardmembers are not responsible for unauthorized charges they report

, which means cardmembers are not responsible for unauthorized charges they report No foreign transaction fees on purchases made outside the U.S.

on purchases made outside the U.S. In-app redemption experience that’s simple and seamless

Cardmembers are able to redeem points for a variety of rewards including Uber credits, cash back and gift cards.

“Visa is proud to be working with Uber and Barclays to deliver a new kind of credit card designed specifically for on-the-go consumers,” said Kirk Stuart, senior vice president, global co-brand partnerships, Visa. “The Uber Visa Card delivers unique value to cardholders by providing the opportunity to instantly earn and redeem rewards, all at their fingertips through the Uber app.”