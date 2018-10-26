Uber Eats to Expand to 70% of US Population

Uber Eats, the food delivery division of Uber, says its service will be rolling out into new cities by the end of the year to cover 70% of the U.S. population. The exact cities were not disclosed.

The company uses Uber’s network of ridesharing drivers to pick up food from local restaurants and deliver to customers. McDonald’s, the nation’s leading hamburger chain, is a national partner with Uber Eats.

Uber Eats is growing rapidly. It reported that in September 2018, total order volume increased over 10 times compared to two years ago.

Uber Eats is expanding outside of the U.S. to Canada, France, Mexico, Japan and India. The company is using Uber’s technology to grow in markets where its ride-sharing business already exists but is also beginning to launch in markets where ride-sharing is smaller, including some of these new U.S. suburban markets and smaller towns. In 2018, 40 percent of new Uber Eats users have been brand new to Uber.