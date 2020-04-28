Uber CFO to Participate at J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) announced today that Nelson Chai, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at J.P. Morgan's 48th Annual Virtual Global Technology Media and Communications Conference on Thursday, May 14. Mr. Chai is scheduled to appear at 10:50 am ET (7:50am PT).

A live webcast of the event will be available on the investor relations section of the Uber website at http://investor.uber.com.

About Uber

Uber’s mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 15 billion trips later, we’re building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

Investor Contact:

investor@uber.com

Media Contact:

press@uber.com