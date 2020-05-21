BusinessWire

Uber CEO to Participate in Keynote at Bank of America Securities Global Technology Conference

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) announced today that Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO, will participate in a keynote at the Bank of America Securities Global Technology Conference on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Mr. Khosrowshahi is scheduled to appear at 11:30 am PT (2:30 pm ET).

A live webcast of the event will be available on the investor relations section of the Uber website at http://investor.uber.com.

About Uber


Uber’s mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 15 billion trips later, we’re building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.


