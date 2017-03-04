Uber CEO Apologizes Over Video Fight

Uber CEO Travis Kalanick sent the following note to all Uber employees on Tuesday evening.

By now I’m sure you’ve seen the video where I treated an Uber driver disrespectfully. To say that I am ashamed is an extreme understatement. My job as your leader is to lead…and that starts with behaving in a way that makes us all proud. That is not what I did, and it cannot be explained away.

It’s clear this video is a reflection of me—and the criticism we’ve received is a stark reminder that I must fundamentally change as a leader and grow up. This is the first time I’ve been willing to admit that I need leadership help and I intend to get it.

I want to profoundly apologize to Fawzi, as well as the driver and rider community, and to the Uber team.

—Travis

Below is the six-minute video of Uber CEO Kalanick arguing with driver Fawzi Kamel after getting a ride in February.