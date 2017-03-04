Posted on by

Uber CEO Apologizes Over Video Fight

 

Uber CEO Travis Kalanick sent the following note to all Uber employees on Tuesday evening.

By now I’m sure you’ve seen the video where I treated an Uber driver disrespectfully. To say that I am ashamed is an extreme understatement. My job as your leader is to lead…and that starts with behaving in a way that makes us all proud. That is not what I did, and it cannot be explained away.

It’s clear this video is a reflection of me—and the criticism we’ve received is a stark reminder that I must fundamentally change as a leader and grow up. This is the first time I’ve been willing to admit that I need leadership help and I intend to get it.

I want to profoundly apologize to Fawzi, as well as the driver and rider community, and to the Uber team.

—Travis

Below is the six-minute video of Uber CEO Kalanick arguing with driver Fawzi Kamel after getting a ride in February.

