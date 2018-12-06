U.S. Stock Markets to Close Wednesday

U.S. stock markets will close on Wednesday as a part of a National Day of Mourning to honor the passing of former President George H.W. Bush.

Bonds and options markets are also closing on Wednesday as well as federal government offices.

Bush was the 41st President of the United States and passed away on November 30 at the age of 94. His son George W. Bush, was the 43rd President of the United States.

A memorial service honoring the late President will be held in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday.

According to USA Today, the last time stock markets closed for the day was on January, 2, 2007, for the funeral of ex-president Gerald Ford. Markets also closed in June 2004 for Presidents Ronald Reagan and in April 1994 for Richard Nixon.