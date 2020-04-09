U.S. Physicians Still Willing to Participate in Healthcare Market Research During Coronavirus Pandemic

New Research Brief from Trinity Life Sciences and Toluna Now Available

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#HCPmarketresearch--Trinity Life Sciences, a leader in global life sciences solutions, and Toluna, a leading consumer intelligence platform that delivers insights on demand, announced today the availability of a new brief regarding the impact of COVID-19 on healthcare market research.

The co-sponsored brief, based on a survey of approximately 560 healthcare providers in the U.S., finds that physicians in private practices or community settings have an increased availability to participate in research. This increase in availability appears to be driven partially by a decrease in on-site patient volume.

In fact, 49% of HCPs surveyed indicate an increased availability to participate in research studies, while 35% indicate their availability was the same as before COVID-19.

“Response rates among healthcare professionals have remained steady during the COVID-19 global crisis. We are continuously aware and respectful of those on the front lines. However, overall, we have found physicians and other healthcare professionals are ready and willing to participate in market research,” said Steve Orlick, Senior Vice President and Team Lead for Healthcare for Toluna. “We have observed an uptick in several specialties as treatment patterns for seeing patients and patient volume have shifted temporarily.”

“It is not surprising that physicians in hospitals that are treating COVID-19 patients have lower availability for market research at this time,” said Clive Mendonca, PhD, Director, Trinity. “However, as more patients push their regularly scheduled appointments or elective procedures, we do see that doctors in private practices and community offices have high availability and willingness to participate in research studies now as their time permits.”

For access to the brief, please visit COVID-19 Briefing Series: Impact of COVID-19 on Healthcare Market Research.

About Toluna

Toluna is a technology company connecting brands with consumers for digital qualitative and quantitative research. We deliver insights on demand through a full spectrum of end-to-end solutions that map customer journeys, develop new products and much more. Toluna is powered by an innovative platform, best-in-class methodologies and a community panel that is 30+ million members strong. An ITWP company, we employ 1,400 people in 24 offices across six continents. Please visit us at tolunacorporate.com.

About Trinity Life Sciences

Trinity Life Sciences is a trusted strategic partner, providing evidence-based solutions for the life sciences. With over 20 years of experience, Trinity is committed to solving clients’ most challenging problems through exceptional levels of service, powerful tools, and data-driven insights. Trinity’s range of products and solutions includes industry-leading benchmarking solutions, powered by TGaS Advisors. To learn more about how Trinity is elevating life sciences and driving evidence to action, visit trinitylifesciences.com.

