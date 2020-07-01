U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Names Dragos CEO to the 2020 Electricity Advisory Committee

Robert M. Lee to Advise DOE on Electric Grid-Related Programs and Policy Issues of Concern; Brings Focus and Expertise on Industrial Cybersecurity

HANOVER, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dragos, Inc., provider of the Dragos Platform, the industry’s most trusted industrial asset identification, threat detection and response technology, today announced that Robert M. Lee has been named to the Electricity Advisory Committee (EAC), an important component of DOE’s strategy to improve its research and development portfolio, and program activities. Each member is appointed by U.S. Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette for a two-year term that commences today.

The group reports to the DOE’s Assistant Secretary for Electricity and meets three times a year in support of the EAC’s mission to provide advice on implementing the Energy Policy Act of 2005, executing the Energy Independence and Security Act of 2007, and modernizing the nation's electricity delivery infrastructure. During their two-year term, each member of the EAC will advise the DOE on current and future electric grid reliability, resilience, security, sector interdependence, and policy issues of concern. Members will also identify emerging issues related to electricity production and delivery and advise on federal coordination with utility industry authorities in the event of supply disruptions.

“Our company’s mission is to ‘Safeguard Civilization’ from those who would disrupt and threaten our most critical infrastructure,” said Robert M. Lee, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Dragos, Inc. “The ability to securely generate and distribute electricity is a linchpin to successfully delivering on this mission. I am honored to have the chance to represent our industry as a member of the EAC and look forward to contributing to its important work in partnership with the other members under the leadership of Assistant Secretary Walker.”

In addition to his current position as co-founder and CEO of Dragos, Inc, Mr. Lee brings deep experience to the EAC in the realm of industrial control systems threat intelligence and incident response. His early career was shaped by service as a U.S. Air Force Cyber Warfare Operation Officer, tasked to the National Security Agency, where he built a first-of-its kind mission to identify and analyze national threats to industrial infrastructure. Recently, Dragos was the first industrial cybersecurity company to be named a Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum (WEF). As part of this nomination, Mr. Lee serves as a contributing member of the WEF’s Cyber Resilience in Oil & Gas working group. He is also a frequent speaker and keynote at conferences around the world including RSA, BlackHat, DefCon, and SANS and has testified before the U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee on matters related to cybersecurity policy.

About Dragos, Inc

Dragos has a global mission: to safeguard civilization from those trying to disrupt the industrial infrastructure we depend on every day. The expert practitioners who founded Dragos were drawn to this mission through decades of government and F500 private sector experience spent going head-to-head with highly skilled cyber attackers who threaten the world’s industrial infrastructure. Our solutions combine advanced technology for asset identification, threat detection, and response with the battle-honed insights of our elite team of industrial control systems (ICS) cybersecurity experts. We arm organizations with the tools to identify threats and respond to them before they become significant breaches. Dragos currently protects hundreds of organizations and provides the industrial control systems community with select technology products, research, and thought leadership. Dragos is privately held and headquartered in the Washington, DC area.

