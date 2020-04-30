U.S. Cellular Update on Supporting the FCC’s Keep Americans Connected Pledge

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The following can be attributed to Jay Ellison, U.S. Cellular executive vice president and chief operating officer:

We are committed to supporting our customers impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and are proud to have signed the FCC’s Keep Americans Connected Pledge. As of today, we have extended the following support through June 30:

Waiving late fees that any residential or small business customers incur because of their economic circumstances related to the coronavirus pandemic

Not terminating service to any residential or small business customers because of their inability to pay their bills due to the disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic

Customers currently covered by the pledge who seek the extension through June 30 and others who are unable to pay their bill because of disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic should contact us as soon as possible at 1-888-939-3900 to discuss their options.

For more on how we are supporting our customers during this time, including eliminating overage charges and adding hotspot data, please visit our COVID-19 website.

Katie Frey, Communications Manager

773-317-0002

Katie.frey@uscellular.com