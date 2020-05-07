U.S. Cellular Unveils Videos From the Future of Good Highlighting Young Humanitarian Efforts

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, U.S. Cellular is celebrating the first three young humanitarian recipients of the company’s The Future of Good program by releasing videos highlighting the work they are doing, bringing fairness to their communities. The videos, posted on The Future of Good website (thefutureofgood.com/new-recipients), are mini documentaries showcasing each of the recipients’ organizations and the inspirational work that earned them this recognition.

Kenzie — Mount Olive, N.C.: At age 10, Kenzie felt it was only fair that everyone had access to healthy meals, so she started her nonprofit, the Make a Difference Food Pantry. Now 15, she has expanded the organization to include a fixed food-distribution site; mobile feeding programs for the elderly and children; and outreach pantries to help more North Carolinians in need. She also established Kenzie’s Kids Summer Feed Program, which involves cooking and delivering 400 hot meals every Friday.

Paige — Appleton, Wis.: After hearing that a family friend with an intellectual disability had been defrauded, Paige wanted to help teach vulnerable people in her community how to protect themselves and their money from scammers and ill-intentioned strangers. She decided a board game would be a fun way to teach basic financial literacy, so she created the SuperConsumers Financial Literacy Project.

Aaliyah — Cedar Falls, Iowa: When Aaliyah was growing up, she always shared her stuffed animals and blankets with the foster kids who stayed in her home. She noticed that the gesture gave them comfort, and she wanted to share that with other foster kids in her community. Aaliyah started Furries 4 Fosters, which allows her to collect new stuffed animals and blankets for foster kids.

This is the fifth consecutive year of U.S. Cellular’s The Future of Good program. This year, U.S. Cellular is recognizing six extraordinary young humanitarians going above and beyond in their local communities. The recipients mentioned above were announced in February and three additional recipients will be announced later in May. These six individuals receive $10,000 each toward their cause and will join the community of over 40 extraordinary The Future of Good recipients.

