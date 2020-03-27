U.S. Cellular Taking Additional Steps to Keep Customers Connected

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--U.S. Cellular is committed to keeping customers connected during the COVID-19 crisis, and today is announcing updates to its offerings to accommodate how consumers, businesses, first responders and healthcare professionals are using their wireless devices in this ever-changing environment.

From now until the end of May, U.S. Cellular customers – no matter what plan they are on – can be assured that they will continue to have the smartphone data they need and not be charged for any overages they may incur. To address this, the company has taken the following actions:

Eliminated overage charges for customers on legacy plans, including Shared Connect and other postpaid and prepaid plans with data limits, so they can use the data they need without worrying about their bill.

Provided Unlimited Everyday and Even Better Plan customers with an extra 15GB of hotspot data to adjust to shifting and varying work arrangements.

Made these enhancements proactively and automatically, with no action needed from customers.

“During this unprecedented coronavirus pandemic, wireless communication has become more important than ever, as many people are using their smartphones to stay in contact with family and friends and conducting work and education-related activities remotely,” said Jay Ellison, executive vice president and chief operating officer at U.S. Cellular. “We take the responsibility of keeping our customers connected very seriously, and we are in a unique position to provide such a service. Our customers can be confident that we have their back, we are following the situation closely, and we will take the necessary steps to ensure their wireless needs continue to be met.”

With the increase in voice, SMS and data traffic in recent weeks, U.S. Cellular’s network teams have been consistently monitoring usage and making modifications and enhancements as needed to ensure continuous service. The company’s network was built for times like this – with extra capacity to manage unexpected increases in usage. In specific areas of the country, U.S. Cellular requested and was granted Special Temporary Authority from the FCC to use certain spectrum to ensure it can handle increasing demand for internet access, especially in rural communities.

For more information on U.S. Cellular’s response to COVID-19, including its support of the Keep Americans Connected Pledge, updated store hours and contact information, please go to https://www.uscellular.com/covid-19.

About U.S. Cellular

U.S. Cellular is the fifth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, providing national network coverage and industry-leading innovations designed to elevate the customer experience. The Chicago-based carrier is building a stronger network with the latest 5G technology and offers a wide range of communication services that enhance consumers’ lives, increase the competitiveness of local businesses and improve the efficiency of government operations. To learn more about U.S. Cellular, visit one of its retail stores or www.uscellular.com. To get the latest news, promos and videos, connect with U.S. Cellular on Facebook.com/uscellular, Twitter.com/uscellular and YouTube.com/uscellularcorp.

