U.S. Bank to Sponsor Season Five of Deluxe’s Small Business Revolution Reality Series

U.S. Bank expert to provide financial advice to winning businesses in Fredonia, New York

SHOREVIEW, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Deluxe (NYSE: DLX), a Trusted Business Technology™ company, announced it has signed U.S. Bank to sponsor season five of the company’s acclaimed reality show, Small Business Revolution.

Deluxe and U.S. Bank have enjoyed a long-term working relationship and now, have expanded that connection through work on the Small Business Revolution. U.S. Bank signed on to sponsor season four in Searcy, Arkansas, but this year, takes on a larger role when the new season launches in November. Vice President of Finance, Morris Jackson II of U.S. Bank serves as the in-episode financial expert this year, helping the businesses of Fredonia, New York, winner of the season vote.

Morris is a 24-year veteran of the financial services and banking industry, leads the Las Vegas market for U.S. Bank’s Consumer and Business banking division. His financial expertise is an invaluable addition to the marketing efforts Deluxe brings to the business owners.

“I’m so excited to have U.S. Bank as a partner on the show this season,” said Amanda Brinkman, Chief Brand & Content Officer at Deluxe. “Morris and the entire U.S. Bank team have been instrumental in helping our seven businesses navigate their financials this year.”

This season, Morris provides financial advice to all seven small businesses, including Fresh & Fancy Floral Design Studio, where Morris dives into their expenses to ensure the business can turn a profit. And Lena’s Pizza, Sub & Wings, where Morris will help make sure operational costs are in line before they open a second location. There are also some businesses, like Nyce & Clean Auto Detailing, where owner Mike Plaza needs guidance on whether it’s financially viable to leave his full-time job and focus on growing the detailing business.

“At U.S. Bank we’re passionate about helping small business owners,” said Jackson. “I’m excited to have this opportunity to work with Deluxe to bring U.S. Bank’s financial expertise to small businesses everywhere.”

Season five, which also features co-host and renovation icon, Ty Pennington, along with marketing professionals from Deluxe, will air on HULU, Prime Video and www.smallbusinessrevolution.org. To learn more about the show and partnership with U.S. Bank, visit www.smallbusinessrevolution.org. And to learn more about how Deluxe marketing services can help your small business, go to www.deluxe.com.

About Deluxe

Deluxe is a Trusted Business Technology™ company that champions business so communities thrive. Our solutions help businesses pay and get paid, accelerate growth, and operate more efficiently. For more than 100 years, we’ve been helping businesses succeed at all stages of their lifecycle, from start-up to maturity. Our unparalleled global scale supporting approximately 4.5 million small businesses, over 4,000 financial institutions, hundreds of the world’s largest consumer brands and processing more than $2.8 trillion in annual payment volume, uniquely positions Deluxe to be our customers’ most trusted business partner. To learn how we can help your business, visit us at www.deluxe.com.

