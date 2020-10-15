Tyler Technologies to Provide Statewide Case Management and Supervision Solutions to Washington State Courts

Tyler brings Odyssey Case Manager and electronic filing access to Washington State’s Courts of Limited Jurisdiction

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$TYL #Odyssey--Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced today that it has signed an agreement, valued at $16 million, with the Washington State Administrative Office of the Courts (AOC) for Tyler’s Odyssey® suite, including Odyssey Case Manager™, Odyssey Clerk Edition™, Odyssey Judge Edition™, Tyler Supervision™, and Odyssey File & Serve™ solutions. This agreement expands the use of Odyssey in the state of Washington, already used for most of the state’s superior courts, to include the Courts of Limited Jurisdiction (CLJ).

Washington State AOC’s existing court case management system no longer meets the business needs of the district and municipal courts, probation offices, and justice partners. With ever-increasing workloads and shrinking budgets facing courts nationwide, the Washington State court community and AOC realized a modern system was needed to efficiently manage the thousands of cases that pass through the courts every day and to help fairly and effectively administer justice.

“We are looking forward to bringing much needed modernization to Washington’s Courts of Limited Jurisdiction and probation departments through the use of Tyler’s Odyssey solution,” said Paulette Revoir, chair of the Washington Courts of Limited Jurisdiction Case Management System Steering Committee. “We are confident this technology will help us gain efficiencies and bring increased access to justice through advanced case management and electronic filing.”

The implementation of Tyler’s Odyssey suite is expected to bring a number of new capabilities to the Washington State AOC including:

New, robust case management tools for nearly 300 courts, including Washington State’s district courts, municipal courts, and probation departments

Electronic filing for Washington State’s courts, the public, and legal community made available at the onset of the implementation

The ability to coordinate, communicate, record, and track each step of its supervision process with the implementation of Tyler Supervision as Washington State’s first statewide probation case management system.

“Tyler is pleased to expand our relationship with the Washington State AOC and support its vision for a modern justice system,” said Rusty Smith, president of Tyler’s Courts & Justice Division. “We are confident this project will transform the state’s court operations while providing more efficient and effective services for an increasingly technologically-savvy public.”

Washington State’s limited jurisdiction courts currently process two million cases every year, approximately 87% of the state's judicial caseload. Fifty-five percent of the U.S. population is covered by jurisdictions using Odyssey Case Manager.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler's end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler's solutions are transforming how clients gain actionable insights that solve problems in their communities. Tyler has more than 26,000 successful installations across more than 10,000 sites, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler was named to Forbes' "Best Midsize Employers" list in 2019 and has been recognized three times on Forbes’ "Most Innovative Growth Companies" list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.

