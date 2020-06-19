Tyler Technologies to Join S&P 500 Index

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$TYL #tylertech--Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced that effective on Monday, June 22, it will be named to the S&P 500® index. Previously, Tyler was included in the S&P MidCap 400 index.

“Tyler’s inclusion as part of the S&P 500 is a major milestone for the company, reflecting our consistent growth and expanding market capitalization over the last two decades,” said Lynn Moore, president and CEO of Tyler. “Tyler’s commitment to providing essential software and services to support the public sector remains stronger than ever. We’re proud to be listed among other innovative and highly-regarded companies on the S&P 500 index.”

The S&P 500 is widely regarded as the best single gauge of large-cap U.S. equities. According to Dow Jones®, there is over $9.9 trillion indexed or benchmarked to the index, with indexed assets comprising approximately $3.4 trillion of this total. The index includes 500 leading companies and covers approximately 80% of available market capitalization.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler's end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler's solutions are transforming how clients gain actionable insights that solve problems in their communities. Tyler has more than 26,000 successful installations across more than 10,000 sites, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler was named to Forbes' "Best Midsize Employers" list in 2019 and has been recognized twice on Forbes’ "Most Innovative Growth Companies" list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.

