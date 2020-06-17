Tyler Technologies Named to Washington Post’s Top Workplaces List for 2020

Herndon, Virginia, office recognized for the fifth year

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$TYL #tylertech--Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) today announced that it has been recognized by the Washington Post as a top workplace for 2020. This marks the fourth consecutive year the company has been included on this list and the fifth year overall. Tyler was included in the Midsize company category.

“Our team members are the reason for this impressive recognition by the Washington Post,” said Kris Collo, president of Tyler’s Federal Division. “I’m especially impressed that we have been able to maintain our company culture while officially integrating into the Tyler family. We have an innovative and hardworking team, and we continually strive for a desirable work environment. We are honored to be recognized as a top workplace for a fifth year.”

Tyler’s Herndon, Virginia, office was initially the office location for MicroPact, Inc., a specialized, vertically oriented case management and business process management application company, which was acquired by Tyler in February 2019.

The Washington Post Top Workplaces program began in 2014 to recognize the best places to work in the greater Washington, D.C. area. The results are based solely on a scientific employee survey process, which is managed by employee engagement firm Energage, LLC. In total, more than 3,500 public, private, nonprofit, and governmental employers in the region were invited to take part in the nomination process.

More than 170 team members work in Tyler’s Herndon, Virginia, office, which is home to Tyler’s Federal Division. Tyler has nearly 5,500 team members and 35 offices across the U.S. and Canada.

