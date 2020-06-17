BusinessWire

Tyler Technologies Named to Washington Post’s Top Workplaces List for 2020

Herndon, Virginia, office recognized for the fifth year

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$TYL #tylertech--Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) today announced that it has been recognized by the Washington Post as a top workplace for 2020. This marks the fourth consecutive year the company has been included on this list and the fifth year overall. Tyler was included in the Midsize company category.


“Our team members are the reason for this impressive recognition by the Washington Post,” said Kris Collo, president of Tyler’s Federal Division. “I’m especially impressed that we have been able to maintain our company culture while officially integrating into the Tyler family. We have an innovative and hardworking team, and we continually strive for a desirable work environment. We are honored to be recognized as a top workplace for a fifth year.”

Tyler’s Herndon, Virginia, office was initially the office location for MicroPact, Inc., a specialized, vertically oriented case management and business process management application company, which was acquired by Tyler in February 2019.

The Washington Post Top Workplaces program began in 2014 to recognize the best places to work in the greater Washington, D.C. area. The results are based solely on a scientific employee survey process, which is managed by employee engagement firm Energage, LLC. In total, more than 3,500 public, private, nonprofit, and governmental employers in the region were invited to take part in the nomination process.

More than 170 team members work in Tyler’s Herndon, Virginia, office, which is home to Tyler’s Federal Division. Tyler has nearly 5,500 team members and 35 offices across the U.S. and Canada.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.
Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler's end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler's solutions are transforming how clients gain actionable insights that solve problems in their communities. Tyler has more than 26,000 successful installations across more than 10,000 sites, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. A financially strong company, Tyler has achieved double-digit revenue growth every quarter since 2012. It was also named to Forbes' "Best Midsize Employers" list in 2019 and recognized twice on its "Most Innovative Growth Companies" list. More information about Tyler Technologies, headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.


