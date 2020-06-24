Tyler Technologies Announces 2020 Maine App Challenge Winners

Three young women earn top honors for the first time

YARMOUTH, Maine--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$TYL #tylertech--Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced today that three tech-savvy high school students from Maine were recently selected as winners of the 2020 Tyler Technologies Maine App Challenge, a contest that encourages students to develop a mobile application and create a video to showcase their design.

Tyler received a record-breaking 42 submissions in this year’s challenge. The winners received scholarships totaling $10,000, which were presented at Tyler’s virtual awards ceremony on June 23.

This year's winners are:

First place: Parker Harnett of Yarmouth High School created “How to Help,” a place for people to find ways to donate time, money, and needed items. Organizations can register with How to Help so residents can easily find causes important to them. The app started as a website, and Parker created an app to increase exposure for the organizations.

Second place: Sarah Hagan of Cape Elizabeth High School developed “Physics Phone a Friend,” an educational tool to help students with physics. The core of the app features a calculator that allows students to fill in known values for kinematic equations. The app includes a mascot and jokes that are displayed when the correct answers are given.

Third place: Elena Miller of Yarmouth High School created “Scoregenix,” an app that keeps a scorebook for a softball or baseball game. The user enters the result of each pitch, and the app keeps track of all statistics during the game. After the game is finished, the user can export the scoresheet to an Excel spreadsheet.

“We are always impressed by the ideas and app development from these young students,” said Chris Hepburn, president of Tyler's Enterprise Group. “The Maine App Challenge continues to introduce young minds to a future in technology, and we are proud to support their continued education through scholarships."

Tyler also awarded a $500 check to the Maine high school with the most teams or individuals submitting an eligible entry. This year's winner is Casco Bay High School in Portland, whose students submitted a total of 23 applications.

The Maine App Challenge was developed in partnership with Educate Maine's Project>Login to encourage the next generation of professionals to pursue future careers in STEM-related disciplines. These three students successfully designed, developed, and presented functional mobile applications, and were rewarded with college scholarships totaling $10,000 in 529 college savings plans.

For more information about the Maine App Challenge, please contact MACT@tylertech.com.

