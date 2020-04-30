Two New Loudspeakers from QSC Now Shipping

AcousticDesign™ & AcousticCoverage™ Series models simplify installation for background music and voice-reinforced environments

COSTA MESA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--QSC announces its shipping two new loudspeakers – the AD-P.HALO, an integrated SUB/SAT pendant loudspeaker system, and the AC-C2T-LP, a low-profile ceiling-mount full range loudspeaker.

As part of the AcousticDesign™ Series, AD-P.HALO features an integrated 6.5” subwoofer and four 2.75” transducers in a single pendant-mount enclosure. This purpose-built design is ready to install right out of the box, eliminating complex and time-consuming assembly while greatly expediting the installation process and reducing overall labor costs.

The AD-P.HALO is ideal for applications where music inspires the overall atmosphere, such as high-end retail or hospitality. At 200 watts RMS, the AD-P.HALO offers significant dynamic headroom that far surpasses the background music performance of traditional two-way pendant-mount loudspeakers.

It also shares sonic characteristics with the rest of the AcousticDesign Series, allowing integrators to seamlessly mix-and-match enclosures types, including ceiling-mount, pendant-mount and surface-mount form factors, within in the same installation.

The AcousticCoverage Series AC-C2T-LP is a low-profile, ceiling-mounted 2.75" full-range loudspeaker, designed for installations with tighter space requirements or where lower ceiling heights are more common. Featuring a 95 mm installation depth, it offers a cost-effective option for environments where voice-reinforced coverage is a primary concern, including conference rooms and background music (BGM) applications.

The diameter of the AC-C2T-LP matches the popular AC-C6T, a 6.5" 2-way system loudspeaker, which allows installers to interchange them when they encounter unexpected ceiling obstructions without affecting the look of the whole installation. It also offers a 170° conical coverage, reducing the number of loudspeakers required for consistent coverage in low-ceiling applications.

When combined with Q-SYS™ network amplifiers, QSC processing amplifiers or MP-M Series mixers, both the AD-P.HALO and AC-C2T-LP take full advantage of Intrinsic Correction™, a QSC proprietary voicing algorithm that helps reduce the set up time and tuning process.

“These two new loudspeakers answer some real pain points integrators experience with excessive loudspeaker assembly time and flexibility to accommodate the needs of virtually any installation,” says Travis Nie, Product Manager, Installed Loudspeakers, QSC. “Both the AD-P.HALO and AC-C2T-LP are unique loudspeaker options in their class and deliver the overall musicality to produce the rich sonic timbre needed for background music or voice-reinforced atmospheres.”

About QSC

Founded over five decades ago, QSC is a globally-recognized leader in the design, engineering and manufacture of award-winning high-performance loudspeakers, digital mixers, power amplifiers, audio processors, digital cinema solutions, and the Q-SYS™ software-based audio, video and control Ecosystem. Offering reliable, scalable and flexible solutions for professional installed, portable, production, corporate and cinema applications, QSC puts customers first with its highly-acclaimed sales, service, and support networks worldwide.

