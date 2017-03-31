Twitter Won’t Count Usernames in Replies

Twitter announced it won’t count usernames in replies as part of the service’s 140-character limit in tweets.

The company said it made the change to simplify conversations in a few ways:

Who you are replying to will appear above the Tweet text rather than within the Tweet text itself, so you have more characters to have conversations.

You can tap on “Replying to…” to easily see and control who’s part of your conversation.

When reading a conversation, you’ll actually see what people are saying, rather than seeing lots of @usernames at the start of a Tweet.

It’s now easier to follow a conversation, so you can focus on what a discussion is about, and who is having it. Also, with all 140 characters for your replies, you have more room to participate in group conversations.

This update is rolling out now on twitter.com as well as on Twitter for iOS and Android.

Last September, Twitter made changes to photos, videos, GIFs, polls, and Quote Tweets so they won’t affect the 140-character limit.