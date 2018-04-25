Twitter Reports First Quarter Earnings

SAN FRANCISCO — Twitter reported revenues for the first quarter of 2018 totaling $665 million, an increase of 21% year-over-year. The company reported a profit of $61 million. Shares in Twitter were down $0.72 for the day closing at $29.75.

Advertising revenue on Twitter’s network totaled $575 million, an increase of 21% year-over-year. Data licensing and other revenue totaled $90 million, an increase of 20% year-over-year.

US revenue totaled $347 million, an increase of 2% year-over-year and International revenue was $318 million, an increase of 53% year-over-year.

The company says it has 339 million monthly-active-users worldwide with 69 million in the U.S. and 267 million users internationally. Growth in daily-active-users was 10% from last year.

Video accounted for more than half of Twitter’s ad revenue.

Twitter says it has more than $4.5 billion in cash and short-term investments.