Twitter Doubles Tweet Length to 280 Characters

If you liked reading President Donald Trump’s daily tweets, now he will have double the space to send out his thoughts or attacks.

Today, Twitter officially increased the number of characters in tweets from 140 to 280 to all users worldwide. The company began testing the change in September and said users had more engagement. They would tweet more often and easier because there was more space for their tweets.

The company said — based on internal data — that users reached the limit of 140 characters 9% of the time but when increased to 280 characters the limit was reached only 1% of the time.

Twitter said tweets in Japanese, Korean, and Chinese will continue to have 140 characters because cramming is not an issue in these languages. In fact, these languages have always been able to say more with their Tweets because of the density of their writing systems.