Twilio Welcomes Michelle Grover as Chief Information Officer

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Twilio (NYSE:TWLO), the leading cloud communications platform, today announced that Michelle Grover is joining the company as its first chief information officer. As CIO, Grover will be responsible for upleveling the technology systems and processes that drive innovation and growth at Twilio, ultimately empowering the company to better serve enterprise customers. She will report directly to Twilio chief product officer Chee Chew.

“Twilio’s core philosophy is to embrace and empower developers. We want our CIO to be a true builder,” said Chee Chew, chief product officer at Twilio. “Michelle’s an engineer at heart and in practice. She has an acute understanding of the systems we need to serve the enterprise and accelerate innovation at scale. I look forward to seeing the impact Michelle will have on the company’s next phase of growth and expansion.”

Most recently, Grover was the senior vice president of software development at SAP Concur, where she led a global team of mobile and platform engineers that focused on TripIt and the Concur mobile app. Along with her 20+ years of technical experience, Grover also brings to Twilio a deep-seeded passion for fostering diversity and inclusion in tech, especially at the leadership level. Grover sits on the Advisory Board of Techtonica, a nonprofit that helps guide women and non-binary individuals into the technology industry. In her spare time, Grover volunteers at several organizations that focus on female empowerment and supporting young women interested in S.T.E.M.

“As someone who is a big believer of working in service to others, I could not be more thrilled to be joining Twilio at a time when COVID-19 has given us such an enormous opportunity to make a difference as a company,” said Grover. “I’m looking forward to working with Twilio’s customers, as they continue to grow and adapt with us during these challenging times, and optimizing Twilio’s internal processes to better position the company to take on the enterprise market at large.”

About Twilio

Millions of developers around the world have used Twilio to unlock the magic of communications to improve any human experience. Twilio has democratized communications channels like voice, text, chat, video, and email by virtualizing the world’s communications infrastructure through APIs that are simple enough for any developer to use, yet robust enough to power the world’s most demanding applications. By making communications a part of every software developer’s toolkit, Twilio is enabling innovators across every industry—from emerging leaders to the world’s largest organizations—to reinvent how companies engage with their customers.

