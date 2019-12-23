Twilio Named One of the 2019 Best Workplaces for Diversity by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), the leading cloud communications platform, today announced the company has been named one of the 2019 Best Workplaces for Diversity by Great Place to Work and FORTUNE. The Best Workplaces for Diversity are companies that are working thoughtfully to create inclusive cultures for women, people of color, LGBTQ people, employees who are 55 or older, and people who have disabilities.

To determine the list, Great Place to Work analyzed the responses to an anonymous, 60-question survey. The survey asked employees who self-identified as part of an underrepresented population about their day-to-day work experience, including the level of trust, pride, and camaraderie they experience in their work lives. Survey responses were compared to those provided by employees from majority groups. All told, Great Place to Work evaluated survey responses from more than 4.8 million employees at various organizations across the country.

"We are honored to be recognized among the 2019 Best Workplaces for Diversity,” said Jeff Lawson, co-founder and chief executive officer at Twilio. “We are grateful for the acknowledgement, but recognize we have much work ahead of us. Building an inclusive workplace takes thoughtful and consistent commitment across the entire organization, and we are committed to investing in programs that grow a culture of equity, equality, and belonging.”

The Best Workplaces for Diversity list is one of a series of rankings by Great Place to Work and FORTUNE based on anonymous employee feedback from Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. The Best Workplaces for Diversity stand out for creating great workplaces for all employees, regardless of their personal characteristics.

“Building great workplaces for all is not only the right thing to do – it’s also a critical way leaders build business value,” said Michael C. Bush, chief executive officer of Great Place to Work. “In our study of nearly 2,000 companies we found that key metrics related to equity and inclusion not only drive stronger company innovation, but also predict whether companies will thrive or stumble during a recession.”

Millions of developers around the world have used Twilio to unlock the magic of communications to improve any human experience. Twilio has democratized communications channels like voice, text, chat, video, and email by virtualizing the world’s communications infrastructure through APIs that are simple enough for any developer to use, yet robust enough to power the world’s most demanding applications. By making communications a part of every software developer’s toolkit, Twilio is enabling innovators across every industry — from emerging leaders to the world’s largest organizations — to reinvent how companies engage with their customers.

