Turning the Tassels on the Pandemic: Oregon Virtual Academy Celebrates 2020 Graduates with Online Commencement Ceremony

NORTH BEND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oregon Virtual Academy (ORVA), an online public school serving students in grades K-12 throughout the state for the last 12 years, will cap off their school year by celebrating the Class of 2020 in an online commencement ceremony on Saturday, June 13 at 11:30 a.m.

ORVA is inviting all families and friends worldwide to join the celebration.

This year, ORVA will graduate 190 students, many of whom have been enrolled at ORVA for their entire high school career. Thirty students will graduate with a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or higher.

Collectively, the school reports having students that have been accepted to colleges and universities across Oregon and beyond, including Portland State University, Oregon State University, University of Idaho, and Central Washington University. Numerous students are attending Oregon Community Colleges such as Rogue Community College, Portland Community College, Lane Community College, Clackamas Community College, and Oregon Coast Community College.

“We all know that school has changed because of the coronavirus, and it’s been a very challenging year for all Oregon students,” said ORVA Head of School Nicholas Sutherland. “Normally, we love to give our online students an in-person graduation, but, given the times, we are excited for the opportunity to do what’s right and celebrate with them online.”

Luke Steward is the Valedictorian and has been accepted at Portland State University while still considering other schools. Srikar Valluri is the Salutatorian and is attending Oregon State University. These students, as well as Mr. Sutherland, will be available for media interviews. Kevin P. Chavous, K12’s President of Academics, Policy, and Schools will be the keynote speaker.

Students enroll in virtual school for a number of reasons, including those looking for a safer learning environment free from bullying, those looking to get back on track academically, or those looking for an alternative to the traditional brick-and-mortar classroom setting. ORVA students access a robust online curriculum in the core subjects and a host of electives and attend live virtual classes every day taught by state-certified teachers.

Details of the graduation ceremony are as follows:

WHAT: Oregon Virtual Academy 2020 Graduation Ceremony

WHEN: Saturday, June 13, 2020, 11:30 a.m.

CONTACT: For any questions, please contact Megan Caldwell at 541-294-4351

About Oregon Virtual Academy

Oregon Virtual Academy (ORVA) is an online and blended public charter school authorized by the North Bend School District which serves students in kindergarten through 12th grade throughout the state of Oregon. As part of the Oregon public school system, ORVA is tuition-free, and gives families the choice to access the curriculum provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online education programs. For more information about ORVA, visit orva.k12.com.

