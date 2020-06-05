Turning the Tassels on COVID-19: Ohio Digital Learning School Celebrates Class of 2020 with Online Commencement Ceremony

MAUMEE, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$LRN #onlineeducation--As most brick-and-mortar schools around the country struggled to become fully integrated online this past spring due to coronavirus, Ohio Digital Learning School (ODLS), an online public school serving students in grades 9-12 ages 16-21 throughout the state, will cap off their school year by celebrating the Class of 2020 in an online-only commencement ceremony.

ODLS is inviting all families and friends worldwide to join the celebration.

This year, ODLS will graduate 100 students. Collectively, the class reports having been accepted to colleges and universities across Ohio and beyond, including: University of Kentucky, Kent State University, Cuyahoga Community College, The Ohio State University, and Columbus State Community College.

“Every day our students work hard to further their education journey,” said ODLS Head of School Kathleen Harkless. “Through all of the challenges of this year, our students have demonstrated their commitment to success. We’re excited to celebrate their dedication with our virtual commencement ceremony.”

Samantha Marcos Martinez is the Valedictorian and plans to attend a phlebotomy program in the fall. From there, she plans to pursue a degree in nursing or become a Physician Assistant. Marissa Howard is the Salutatorian and plans to pursue a degree in nursing. These students, as well as Ms. Harkless, will be available for media interviews.

ODLS is a Department of Education designated Dropout Prevention and Recovery School. Students at ODLS receive an individualized career plan to identify their strengths and areas of improvement, access to exceptional programs to help at-risk students catch up and excel, and a robust online curriculum that engages and inspires students.

Details of the graduation ceremony are as follows:

WHAT: Ohio Digital Learning School 2020 Graduation Ceremony

WHEN: Monday, June 8, 2020, 6:00 PM

WHERE: Link available upon request

CONTACT: For any questions, please contact Kathleen Harkless at kharkless@k12.com

About Ohio Digital Learning School

Ohio Digital Learning School (ODLS), authorized by the Ohio Council of Community Schools, is a tuition-free online public-school serving students in grades 9 through 12. As part of the Ohio public school system, ODLS is tuition-free, giving parents and families the choice to access the engaging curriculum and tools provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online education programs. For more information about ODLS, visit odls.k12.com

