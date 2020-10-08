Turbonomic Earns a 2020 Tech Cares Award from TrustRadius

Company recognized for superb support given to customers, employees, and community during the COVID-19 pandemic

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Turbonomic, the leader in Application Resource Management (ARM), today announced that TrustRadius has recognized Turbonomic with a 2020 Tech Cares Award. This award celebrates companies that have gone above and beyond to provide their communities, clients, and front-line workers with support during the COVID-19 crisis.

“It is our duty to prioritize the success of our customers and employees, particularly during times of adversity and change,” said Meg Langan, Chief People Officer at Turbonomic. “We will continue to lead with customer-centricity as we help our customers expedite their digital transformations, and with compassion as we enable our employees to thrive as a remote workforce.”

TrustRadius CEO Vinay Bhagat added, “We are excited to announce our first-ever Tech Cares Award Winners. This pandemic isn’t just a test of fortitude, it is an opportunity to distinguish yourself. We have been completely inspired by the way the B2B technology industry responded to COVID-19. So many companies pivoted with grace, leading to many of them standing out in our minds as major community contributors. Not only do we feel that these companies are deserving of recognition—we also consider their example when deciding how we ourselves can find new ways to give back.”

To be accepted for the Tech Cares Award, each nominated organization had to be a B2B technology company that demonstrated above-and-beyond caring during the COVID-19 pandemic. All nominations were thoroughly vetted by the TrustRadius research team. In addition to nominations, the Tech Cares Award was also given on the basis of reviewer feedback on TrustRadius. Organizations whose reviews clearly illustrated how much they care during this crisis have also been recognized.

Turbonomic has taken steps to prioritize the wellbeing of the company’s customers, employees, and community during these challenging times:

Customers : Turbonomic customers faced unprecedented challenges as they transitioned to remote work and were forced to accelerate their digital transformation nearly overnight. Particularly for healthcare and government customers, the Turbonomic platform enabled them to handle demand shocks and still assure performance for their mission-critical applications. Turbonomic also supported customers’ rapid virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) expansion and accelerated their public cloud adoption as they scaled to meet the needs of their own customers. In addition, Turbonomic transitioned to no charge product training courses to help customers advance their skills and knowledge.

: Turbonomic strengthened employee outreach and communication channels, for example: increased frequency of Global Company Meetings and executive communications to maintain alignment and morale. Turbonomic utilized company-wide surveys to influence decision making on how to address employee’s top concerns and ensure they have everything they need to be successful while working remote. Finally, Turbonomic declared two “Mindfulness Days” since March, where executives asked employees to take the day off and focus on restoration, relaxation, and spending time with loved ones. Community: To encourage remote engagement and education with the IT community, Turbonomic hosted its first-ever Business Resiliency Conference, Turbonomic Live, as well as daily webinars during the month of March on COVID preparedness. Turbonomic also launched a “Demo to Donate” Program – the company pledged to donate a total of $10,000 to five selected charities that are helping those impacted by COVID. For each demo that the sales team scheduled, Turbonomic designated $100 on behalf of the customer to a charity of their choice aiding in the fight against COVID.

