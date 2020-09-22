Tula Presents dDSF Technology at Future Diesel Powertrain Summit in Shanghai

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tula Technology, Inc., a tech leader in improving propulsion efficiency and reducing emissions in passenger cars and commercial vehicles, announced its participation and presentation on its diesel Dynamic Skip Fire (dDSF™) technology at the 4th Future Diesel Powertrain Summit China 2020 on September 24-25, 2020 in Shanghai, China. Dr. Ian Ren, China Business Development, will present “Tula’s Dynamic Skip Fire Optimally Reduces Both NO x and CO 2 Simultaneously” at 3:55 p.m. China Standard Time on Friday, September 25. In addition to providing an overview of dDSF technology, the presentation will address the Cummins-Tula 15L Heavy-Duty dDSF Project as well as the FEV-Tula 2.3L dDSF Simulation Project.

As demonstrated through rigorous testing, Tula’s dDSF technology reduces tailpipe NO x emissions by up to 66% while also reducing CO 2 emissions by up to 4%. Importantly, dDSF is able to combine improved tailpipe emissions while simultaneously reducing fuel consumption, thus combining two critical objectives that have previously competed against each other.

dDSF technology enables manufacturers of commercial vehicles to meet the increasingly stringent emissions regulations in China. “We’re thrilled to present at the 4th Future Diesel Powertrain Summit in Shanghai and to work with commercial vehicle manufacturers to reduce NO x and CO 2 emissions to ensure compliance with tighter restrictions and to reduce the environmental impact of commercial trucks. We believe that dDSF is the most cost-effective solution to increase efficiency and reduce emissions,” said R. Scott Bailey, president and CEO of Tula Technology.

About Tula Technology, Inc.

Silicon Valley-based Tula Technology provides innovative award-winning software controls to optimize propulsion efficiency and emissions across the mobility spectrum, including gasoline-powered, diesel, alternative fuel, hybrid, and electric vehicles. Tula’s culture of innovation has resulted in breakthrough technology and a robust global patent portfolio of 160+ patents and another 130+ patents pending. Tula Technology is a privately held company backed by Sequoia Capital, Sigma Partners, Khosla Ventures, GM Ventures, Delphi Technologies, and Franklin Templeton. More information is available at www.tulatech.com.

