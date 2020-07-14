Tufin to Report Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on August 12

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$TUFN #automation--Tufin® (NYSE: TUFN), a company pioneering a policy-centric approach to security and IT operations, today announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 before the market opens.

In conjunction with this report, the company will host a conference call at 8:30am ET on August 12, 2020 to discuss the company’s second quarter financial results and its business outlook.

To register for this conference call, please use this link: http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/5267864. After registering, a confirmation will be sent through email, including dial in details and unique conference call codes for entry. Registration is open through the live call. To ensure you are connected for the full call, we suggest registering a day in advance or a minimum of 10 minutes before the start of the call. The call will also be webcast live on Tufin’s Investor Relations website at investors.tufin.com.

Following the conference call, a replay will be available at (800) 585-8367 (U.S.) or (416) 621-4642 (international). The replay passcode is 5267864. An archive of the webcast will also be available on the investor relations section of the company website two hours after the live call ends.

About Tufin

Tufin (NYSE: TUFN) simplifies management of some of the largest, most complex networks in the world, consisting of thousands of firewall and network devices and emerging hybrid cloud infrastructures. Enterprises select the company’s Tufin Orchestration Suite™ to increase agility in the face of ever-changing business demands while maintaining a robust security posture. The Suite reduces the attack surface and meets the need for greater visibility into secure and reliable application connectivity. With over 2,000 customers since its inception, Tufin’s network security automation enables enterprises to implement changes in minutes instead of days, while improving their security posture and business agility.

Find out more at: www.tufin.com

Follow Tufin on Twitter: @TufinTech

Read more on Tufin’s blog: Suite Talk

Investor Relations Contact:

Ryan Burkart

investors@tufin.com



Media Relations Contact:

Susan Rivera

Corporate Communications Manager, Tufin

susan.rivera@tufin.com