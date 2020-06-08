BusinessWire

Tufin to Present at Stifel 2020 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$TUFN #automation--Tufin® (NYSE: TUFN), a company pioneering a policy-centric approach to security and IT operations, today announced that Ruvi Kitov, CEO and co-founder, will present at the Stifel 2020 Virtual Technology Cross Sector Insight Conference, taking place on Wednesday, June 10.


Mr. Kitov will conduct a “fireside chat” at the conference at 8:40am ET. Investors can watch the webcast of the presentation at: http://www.wsw.com/webcast/stifel19/tufn

For more information, please visit: https://investors.tufin.com/

About Tufin
Tufin (NYSE: TUFN) simplifies management of some of the largest, most complex networks in the world, consisting of thousands of firewall and network devices and emerging hybrid cloud infrastructures. Enterprises select the company’s Tufin Orchestration Suite™ to increase agility in the face of ever-changing business demands while maintaining a robust security posture. The Suite reduces the attack surface and meets the need for greater visibility into secure and reliable application connectivity. With over 2,000 customers since its inception, Tufin’s network security automation enables enterprises to implement changes in minutes instead of days, while improving their security posture and business agility.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:
Ryan Burkart
investors@tufin.com

Susan Rivera
Corporate Communications Manager, Tufin
susan.rivera@tufin.com

