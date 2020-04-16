TSR Kicks Off The “FEED THE HEROES” Initiative and Donates Meals to Medical and Essential Workers on the Front Lines of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TSR, Inc. (Nasdaq:TSRI), a provider of IT consulting services, today announced an initiative to provide meals to medical and essential workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 Pandemic as a gesture of thanks for their service.

Thomas Salerno, CEO, explained “We are a company based in NY and NJ, the epicenter of the pandemic. Just about every one of our employees have been affected in some way by the devastation of this virus. It is very close to home for us and a no brainer do something for these brave front line workers. It also helps the local food establishments that have been hit so hard by the shutdown. They are thrilled to get a food order for 100+ people and happy to deliver it to these facilities.”

TSR has begun providing meals to Emergency and ICU departments at area hospitals, nursing homes, public transportation and sanitation departments and other essential workers that are keeping our country running and safe. Yesterday it was Pizza from Patsy’s for the ER Department at NY Presbyterian in NYC, tonight it’s the night shift of the ER at Huntington Hospital on Long Island who will be receiving dinner from Pomodorino Restaurant, and tomorrow it’s a giant 6 ft. heroes for Christian Healthcare Center in NJ from Esposito’s Restaurant.

Additional recipients of the Feed The Heroes program are Maimonides Hospital in Brooklyn, Robert Wood Johnson ICU Department in NJ where the wife of a TSR employee is an ICU Nurse and University of Massachusetts Medical Center.

The Feed The Heroes fund was started with donations from TSR employees and then matched dollar for dollar by the Company. The Board of Directors also donated their fees to help increase the program’s impact. Bradley Tirpak, Chairman of the Board said, “At this time of great hardship, we are pleased to be able to do a small part and support Feed The Heroes. I thank Tom Salerno for taking the initiative and getting institutions in our community as much support as possible. We have waived our board fees and instructed the Company to donate that money to the cause.”

Thomas Salerno stated, “Growing up in an Italian family, having a meal together is very important to us. It’s our way of sharing, caring and healing each other and it provides much needed therapy from the outside world. I hope that the few minutes these brave heroes take to eat this food, brings them a little bit of the same.”

