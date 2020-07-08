Trustwave Launches New Global Channel Partner Program

New Program Helps Drive New Opportunities and Maximize Profitability for Partners as Demand for Advanced Cybersecurity Solutions Grows

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trustwave today announced Trustwave PartnerOne, a new global partner program designed to deliver the industry’s most advanced cybersecurity products, services and practitioners in collaboration with strategic technology vendors and solution providers as demand for threat detection and response solutions surges worldwide.

“Cybersecurity remains a top market for the channel in terms of opportunity and potential growth as businesses across all industries grapple with cybercrime in the midst of digital transformation initiatives,” said Suzanne Swanson, vice president of global partners at Trustwave. “We have invested heavily and are committed to our global program to help ensure partners are well positioned to capitalize by delivering critical technologies and services, expertise and operational support as security threats and consequently customer needs evolve.”

Trustwave PartnerOne unifies leading-edge cybersecurity technologies and services with critical sales, marketing and operational support into a program designed to increase competitive advantage, create unique customer value and maximize revenue opportunity. The program is delivered through a new two-tier distribution and referral model to help drive market growth for Trustwave products and services.

Trustwave PartnerOne benefits include:

New revenue opportunities -- Channel partners can add new revenue streams to their current security product offerings with Trustwave Managed Threat Detection and Response. These services leverage the Trustwave global network of security operation centers (SOCs) and Trustwave SpiderLabs, an elite security team, to deliver proactive threat hunting, security testing, digital forensic investigations and immediate elimination of threats residing on premise or in the cloud.

-- Channel partners can add new revenue streams to their current security product offerings with Trustwave Managed Threat Detection and Response. These services leverage the Trustwave global network of security operation centers (SOCs) and Trustwave SpiderLabs, an elite security team, to deliver proactive threat hunting, security testing, digital forensic investigations and immediate elimination of threats residing on premise or in the cloud. Access to powerful data protection products -- Trustwave DbProtect and Trustwave Secure Email Gateway give channel partners options to sell some of the industry’s most advanced protection, policy control and compliance management solutions available for databases and email.

-- Trustwave DbProtect and Trustwave Secure Email Gateway give channel partners options to sell some of the industry’s most advanced protection, policy control and compliance management solutions available for databases and email. Customized marketing campaigns to build pipelines -- Trustwave offers co-brandable and pre-built marketing campaigns based on geography and partner needs. Partners will have access to presentation decks, email templates, case studies and can host joint webinars with Trustwave security experts to bolster demand generation.

-- Trustwave offers co-brandable and pre-built marketing campaigns based on geography and partner needs. Partners will have access to presentation decks, email templates, case studies and can host joint webinars with Trustwave security experts to bolster demand generation. Competitive differentiation via industry-leading services -- Channel partners can increase competitive advantages by offering unique consulting and professional services, robust security testing or layer Trustwave Managed Detection and Response services onto endpoint detection and response (EDR) solutions and across public clouds to maximize customer investments.

-- Channel partners can increase competitive advantages by offering unique consulting and professional services, robust security testing or layer Trustwave Managed Detection and Response services onto endpoint detection and response (EDR) solutions and across public clouds to maximize customer investments. New, intuitive portal for centralized control -- A user interface gives partners a single comprehensive view and self-manage capabilities to scale services and resources as needed, administer marketing campaigns, chart and report on performance metrics and link to third-party sales and customer resource management platforms.

-- A user interface gives partners a single comprehensive view and self-manage capabilities to scale services and resources as needed, administer marketing campaigns, chart and report on performance metrics and link to third-party sales and customer resource management platforms. Strong sales enablement and support -- Trustwave supports channel partners throughout the entire sales cycle by providing regional access to security staff, sales expertise and in-depth training to help close deals and foster customer relationships.

Partners are increasingly important to Trustwave global growth strategy. Customer bookings by partners has more than tripled in the recent year and Trustwave has launched new managed security offerings with Palo Alto Networks, Microsoft, Netskope and other leading technology providers.

Partner Quotes

“Our partnership with Trustwave has provided our network of Trusted Advisors with top of the line, comprehensive security solutions which are more vital in today’s world than ever before due to a shortage of IT talent and increased volume of attacks during the recent global health crisis,” said Drew Lydecker, president and co-founder of AVANT. “With the introduction of Trustwave PartnerOne, Trustwave is enabling AVANT Trusted Advisors to help customers navigate the unique security threats and vulnerabilities of the modern enterprise and provide solutions for immediate and long term security needs with the expertise, scale and breadth just not possible by themselves."

“Partnering with the right security provider who has advanced expertise and true global reach is a big advantage in this highly competitive space,” stated Karl Soderlund, senior vice president of worldwide channel sales at Palo Alto Networks. “Trustwave’s commitment to partners to provide best-in-class offerings and the resources to scale and quickly adapt to customer demands is what sets them apart.”

The Trustwave PartnerOne channel program is available now. For more information or to join visit https://www.trustwave.com/en-us/partnerone/.

About Trustwave

Trustwave is a leading cybersecurity and managed security services provider focused on threat detection and response. Offering a comprehensive portfolio of managed security services, consulting and professional services, and data protection technology, Trustwave helps businesses embrace digital transformation securely. Trustwave is a Singtel company and the global security arm of Singtel, Optus and NCS, with customers in 96 countries. For more information about Trustwave, visit https://www.trustwave.com.

Steve Fiore

Trustwave

+1 312 470 8662

sfiore@trustwave.com