TrüNorth Global™ Continues to Lead in Canadian Markets

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CommercialWarranty--TrüNorth Global™, a leading provider of limited liability warranties for commercial medium and heavy-duty trucks, including work trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, announced today that it will continue to challenge the decision made in the British Columbia Territory, in regard to a direct competitor challenging the company’s right to conduct business in the territory.

After years offering TrüNorth Global™ programs in the Province of British Columbia, a competitor filed a formal complaint with the Insurance Council, marking the first time in the company’s history that an official complaint was made against the company from a retailer or warranty holder. In response, the TrüNorth Global™ legal team filed all necessary legal documents to challenge the Council's decision, and intends to pursue the company’s rights to appeal the decision.

TrüNorth Global™ will continue to honor and service existing warranty programs in the Province (Canada), just as in the years past, having paid tens of millions of dollars in claims in the Province of British Columbia. It’s important to note that at no time has a TrüNorth Global™ customer raised any issue regarding TrüNorth’s doing business in the Province. However, the Insurance Council has decided TrüNorth would be subject to the same consumer insurance laws, governing items such as mobile phones and toaster ovens.

TrüNorth Global™ remains committed to being the leading provider of asset protection in Canada as worldwide demand for its family of products and services continues to grow, as evidenced by its recent expansion into Europe and Australia. TrüNorth Global™ now satisfies the commercial asset protection needs of drivers, dealers, farmers, fleets and small business owners in both the Northern and Southern hemispheres, offering:

Standard and Specialty Commercial Vehicles GVW Class 3–8 Warranty Programs Ranging from 90-days to 48 months, our warranty programs cover 10 model years, including current year and newer models for heavy duty trucks with one-million-one-hundred-and-fifty miles or less, and medium duty vehicles with 350,000 miles or less. MyTruckWarranty.com, powered by TrüNorth™ , the latest addition to the TrüNorth Global™ family of products and services, offers the most comprehensive coverage available for Class 3-7 commercial work trucks with the highest limits and lowest cost. No waiting period. All TrüNorth Warranties offer day-one coverage.

Innovative technology , including the industry’s only mobile application, the Exceptional customer service, The TrüAssist Warranty App was developed to provide a faster, easier way to get drivers and their equipment back to work and making money. The App features: faster claims processing, real-time claims tracking and updates, GPS-enabled location technology, maintenance record upload, and 24/7 claims and user support.

Exclusive Invoice Factoring Program for owner/operators, providing high advances to speed up both cash flow and profitability.

for owner/operators, providing high advances to speed up both cash flow and profitability. Outstanding customer service , including: 24/7/365 live claims service Multilingual call center assistance Experienced claims and warranty support associates

Warranty holders, dealers and fleet owners can contact TrüNorth Customer Service at 1-800-903-7489. to learn more about the benefits of working directly with TrüNorth WarrantyTM to grow their businesses, while protecting and extending the lifecycle of their important commercial asset investments.

About TrüNorth GlobalTM

At TrüNorth Global™, our commitment to keeping our customers on the road drives everything we do, from providing the most comprehensive aftermarket coverage in the industry through our TrüNorth and OEM2 warranties, to our TrüTow roadside assistance service, MyTruckWarranty.com programs for Class 3-7 commercial work trucks, and flexible private-label programs based on the needs of our dealer partners and their hard-working customers. Our real-time GPS tracking technology and 24/7 direct access to claims representatives via phone, web, mobile App and text are just a few examples of our ongoing resolve to continue paving the way for the future of our industry.

By employing the finest professionals in transportation, finance, actuary and customer service, and offering outstanding program value, we have solidified our position as the global industry leader in transportation-related warranty programs and services. More importantly, we continue to earn the trust and confidence of the fleets, finance companies, drivers, dealers and communities in which we operate through a reputation built on honesty, integrity and financial strength. For more information visit www.MyTruNorth.com.

