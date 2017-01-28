Trump’s Tweets of the Week

Donald Trump has just completed his first week as President of the United States and he is still using his personal Twitter account to send out messages and attack those who oppose him.

Trump now has 22.6 million followers on Twitter.

We have compiled some of his best tweets this week.

In several tweets this morning, Trump railed against The NY Times and Washington Post for their coverage of him calling the media outlets Fake News and Dishonest. The posts also included some typos.

Thr coverage about me in the @nytimes and the @washingtonpost gas been so false and angry that the times actually apologized to its….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 28, 2017

…dwindling subscribers and readers.They got me wrong right from the beginning and still have not changed course, and never will. DISHONEST — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 28, 2017

Trump praised Fox News while also calling CNN Fake News.

Congratulations to @FoxNews for being number one in inauguration ratings. They were many times higher than FAKE NEWS @CNN – public is smart! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2017

Trump also created an international incident with Mexico with his Executive Order to construct a wall on the southern border. The Mexican President canceled a planned visit to the U.S. next week.

Mexico has taken advantage of the U.S. for long enough. Massive trade deficits & little help on the very weak border must change, NOW! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 27, 2017

The President on Wednesday threatened to send in the federal government to deal with the high number of murders in the city of Chicago.

If Chicago doesn’t fix the horrible “carnage” going on, 228 shootings in 2017 with 42 killings (up 24% from 2016), I will send in the Feds! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2017

On Thursday, Trump ripped into Chelsea Manning, a U.S. soldier convicted of espionage and pardoned by President Obama last month. Trump called Manning a traitor and defended Obama, whom Manning called a weak leader.