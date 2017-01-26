Trump Threatens to Cancel Meeting With Mexico President

Donald Trump threatened to cancel a meeting next week with Mexican President Enrique Nieto after reports that the country refuses to pay for a border wall as Trump demands.
And where did the President say this? On his personal account on Twitter of course at 8:30 a.m. Trump has 22 million followers on his Twitter account.
The U.S. has a 60 billion dollar trade deficit with Mexico. It has been a one-sided deal from the beginning of NAFTA with massive numbers of jobs and companies lost. If Mexico is unwilling to pay for the badly needed wall, then it would be better to cancel the upcoming meeting.
Trump signed an Executive Order yesterday ordering the construction of the wall between the U.S. and Mexico. Building the wall on the southern border could cost over $20 billion.