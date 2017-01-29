Trump Bashes NY Times

President Donald Trump railed against The NY Times newspaper again on what he perceives as negative coverage of his administration and actions. Trump posted the following on Twitter on Sunday morning.

Somebody with aptitude and conviction should buy the FAKE NEWS and failing @nytimes and either run it correctly or let it fold with dignity! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 29, 2017

This is the second straight day that Trump has attacked the NY Times on his Twitter feed. Yesterday, he claimed the NY Times was fake news.

The failing @nytimes has been wrong about me from the very beginning. Said I would lose the primaries, then the general election. FAKE NEWS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 28, 2017

Thr coverage about me in the @nytimes and the @washingtonpost gas been so false and angry that the times actually apologized to its….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 28, 2017