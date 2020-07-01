Tronair’s EBIS 5.0 Selected by dnata For Deployment Across the USA

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tronair Inc. (“Tronair”) today announced that dnata USA, one of the USA’s leading air services providers, selected the company’s newly launched EBIS 5.0 software, the leader in ground support equipment (GSE) enterprise application solutions, for deployment across dnata’s U.S. operations. EBIS 5.0, which delivers powerful new features and functionalities, will enable dnata to significantly reduce costs and improve productivity across its GSE services and other business operations.

“We are excited to partner with Tronair and adopt EBIS 5.0,” said David Barker, Chief Executive Officer of dnata USA. “As we began to evaluate our GSE systems – particularly given the broader impacts of COVID-19 – it was critical to find an innovative solution that enables us to further improve efficiency and maximize investment returns. The EBIS 5.0 software is expected to help us optimize our operations and deliver more value for our customers.”

“Created by and for GSE professionals, the EBIS 5.0 cloud-based solution offers unparalleled insights for fleets of all sizes based on a proprietary 16-year database that significantly improves analytics, decisioning, benchmarking and sourcing. With an ROI of up to 17x, EBIS 5.0 enables customers to fully capture these cost savings and productivity benefits,” said Paul Schwarzbaum, Tronair CEO. “We are pleased that dnata USA has selected EBIS 5.0 and look forward to supporting their team as they enhance their GSE asset management capabilities.”

Tronair’s EBIS is the premier end-to-end SaaS solution specifically developed for the GSE industry to significantly improve asset deployment, maintenance and investment returns for global commercial airlines, ground handlers and service providers, and airline logistics companies. EBIS currently serves over 125,000 assets in 800 countries and across 9 million work orders. Available as of April 6, 2020, EBIS 5.0 includes powerful new features to maximize efficiency for customers, such as:

Proven scalable technology infrastructure built on React JavaScript;

Functionality on any device, including Android, for greater access and mobility;

Robust, proprietary GSE database for improved parts sourcing and cost analysis/comparison shopping;

Tech tips, component failure analytics and improved telemetry to enhance collaboration, analytics and real-time tracking;

Video support for enhanced audiovisual communications;

Multi-language capabilities to serve global customers; and

A new, modern interface to improve usability.

About Tronair

Tronair is the global leader in the design, manufacture, and sale of GSE for business, commercial and military aircraft. Tronair's broad product line of GSE, comprised of over 12,000 products and options, is used by over 350 unique aircraft platforms. Tronair emphasizes innovation, reliability, customer focus, and building quality equipment to exceed customers’ expectations. As a result, Tronair enjoys an excellent reputation with aircraft OEMs, fixed based operators, maintenance and repair providers, corporate hangars, commercial airlines, defense contractors and military airbases around the world. Tronair is based in Swanton, Ohio and has been in operation since 1971. www.tronair.com.

For more information on Tronair’s EBIS 5.0, please contact Rick Agnor (ragnor@tronair.com) or Roy C. Rosas (rrosas@tronair.com).

About dnata

dnata is one of the world’s largest air services providers. Established in 1959, the company ensures the aviation industry operates smoothly and efficiently at 126 airports. Offering ground handling, cargo, travel, and flight catering services in 35 countries across six continents, dnata is a trusted partner for over 300 airline customers around the world. In the financial year 2019-20 dnata’s customer-oriented teams handled 681,000 aircraft, moved 2.9 million tonnes of cargo and uplifted more than 93 million meals.

