TRON Terminates $1 Million Bounty Offer Immediately

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Based on conversations with investigators and law enforcement agencies, we are terminating the $1 million bounty offer with immediate effect. TRON encourages all parties with information about the hack to cooperate and assist law enforcement agencies with their investigations.

About BitTorrent, Inc.

Founded in 2004, BitTorrent, Inc. is the largest decentralized peer-to-peer network in the world, with over 90 million active users driving 22% of upstream and 3% of downstream traffic globally.

About TRON

TRON is dedicated to creating a boundary-free internet that inspires innovation across industries. TRON, one of the largest blockchain protocols, offers high throughput, high scalability, and high availability for all Decentralized Applications (DApps). The ecosystem is governed by Super Representatives and the TRON community.

