Triton Digital Releases Latin America Podcast Report for the July 6th through August 2nd Reporting Period

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Triton Digital®, the global technology and services leader to the digital audio and podcast industry, announced today the release of the latest LATAM Podcast Report. The report provides insight into the Top 100 Podcasts in Latin America from July 6th through August 2nd, as measured by Triton’s Podcast Metrics measurement service.


Six new entities debuted in the Top 100 Podcast report this reporting period, including Café Brasil (Audio.ad Podcast Network Brasil), El Chapo: dos rostros de un capo (WarnerMedia), Noticias de la Mañana (Grupo BluRadio), O que eu faço? (CNN Brasil) W Radio Colombia (Prisa Radio), and Cinemático (B9 Podcasts). In addition, O Assunto (Radios Grupo Globo) remained in the #1 spot as the most downloaded podcast in the region during this reporting period. The Top 100 podcasts account for 19.6M downloads in total.

To view the full results of the Latin America Podcast Report, visit https://www.tritondigital.com/resources/podcast-reports.

To receive Triton’s Podcast Reports via email, complete this form: https://www.tritondigital.com/pmsignup

Triton Digital’s Podcast Metrics measurement service is certified by the IAB Tech Lab as complying with Version 2.0 of the IAB Podcast Measurement Technical Guidelines. It provides accurate and insightful data around how, when, and where podcast content is being consumed across multiple hosting platforms, with the ability to view metrics by date range, location, device, network, program, episode, and more.

About Triton Digital
Triton Digital® is the global technology and services leader to the digital audio and podcast industry. Operating in more than 45 countries, Triton provides innovative technology that enables broadcasters, podcasters, and online music services to build their audience, maximize their revenue, and streamline their day-to-day operations. In addition, Triton powers the global online audio industry with Webcast Metrics®, the leading online audio measurement service and Podcast Metrics, one of the first IAB certified podcast measurement services in the industry. With unparalleled integrity, excellence, teamwork, and accountability, Triton remains committed to connecting audio, audience, and advertisers to continuously fuel the growth of the global online industry. Triton Digital and Stitcher are wholly owned subsidiaries of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP). For more information, visit www.TritonDigital.com.


