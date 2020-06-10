Tripwire’s IP360™ Vulnerability Management Solution Awarded 5-Star Review from SC Media

SC Lab testers give Tripwire IP360 top rating, highlighting sophisticated reporting and risk prioritization

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tripwire, Inc., a global cybersecurity solutions provider protecting the world’s leading organizations, today announced that its vulnerability management solution Tripwire® IP360™ received a five-star rating by SC Media.

“Vulnerability management is a process, from finding vulnerabilities to understanding the actual risks associated with those vulnerabilities so you can focus efforts on reducing the most risk most efficiently,” said Tim Erlin, vice president of product management and strategy. “Tripwire’s solutions provide visibility into where organizations are vulnerable, along with the context needed to effectively prioritize risks and remediation efforts. Tripwire is delighted to see SC Media lab testers recognize that in their five-star review of Tripwire IP360.”

In the review, SC Media stated, “Tripwire IP360 uses protocol, application and vulnerability detections to prioritize risk and provide the most accurate, comprehensive and efficient approach to vulnerability management. […] It uniquely considers vulnerability age, risk and availability to pinpoint an environment’s greatest risks, then targets remediation efforts for greatest risk reduction. The centralized reporting and security analytics consolidate security intelligence and maximize remediation efficiency to offer optimal visibility.”1

Five stars were given in each of the categories: features, value for money, support, documentation, performance and ease of use.

Tripwire IP360 is an enterprise-class vulnerability and risk management solution that cost-effectively reduces cyberthreat risk by first prioritizing the vulnerabilities then focusing remediation efforts on the highest risks and most critical assets. The solution is built on a scalable architecture that delivers risk-based vulnerability assessment across modern hybrid infrastructure – including data centers, private clouds and public clouds – with support for container environments and DevOps toolchains.

Tripwire’s vulnerability management capabilities are also available in the AWS and Azure marketplaces and as managed service offerings through Tripwire ExpertOps.

