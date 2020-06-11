Triple-S Propiedad, Inc. Completes Upgrade of Majesco Policy for P&C from On-Premise to Majesco CloudInsurer®

Delivers business continuity, ISO compliance, cost efficiencies and access to innovative product features

MORRISTOWN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Majesco (NASDAQ:MJCO), a global provider of cloud insurance platform software, today announced that Triple-S Propiedad, Inc. (Triple-S) successfully completed its upgrade of Majesco Policy for P&C from on-premise to Majesco CloudInsurer® which provided cost savings, ISO compliance and the ability to utilize the latest innovative product features.

For over thirty years Triple-S Propiedad has offered commercial property, flood, builder risk, auto commercial, and personal liability insurance solutions to construction, manufacturers, retailers and real estate sectors. Through respect, innovation and commitment, the organization has drawn a significant and successful path to becoming one of the leading insurance companies in Puerto Rico. They have been a customer of Majesco since 2009 and are one of twenty customers in Puerto Rico.

“ With Majesco Policy for P&C on Majesco CloudInsurer®, we’ve been able to modernize our infrastructure and optimize operations so we can focus on critical day-to-day business functions that demand our attention,” says Jose Del Amo, President of Tripe-S. “ We’ve seen quite an improvement in our application delivery services and are pleased with the latest product capabilities and features that allows us to optimize and innovate our business and deliver the level of services our customers demand.”

Triple-S relies on Majesco CloudInsurer® operations as the single source for managing service levels including application availability, platform updates, release management and incident response, streamlining and improving support. Furthermore, enhanced business continuity and guaranteed availability of their systems and operations for normal and disaster recovery situations improves service to their customers.

“ We’re excited about the upgrade of Majesco Policy for P&C and migration to Majesco CloudInsurer® platform of Triple-S, a long-standing and valued customer,” stated Manish Shah, President and Chief Product Officer at Majesco. “ Triple-S’ long-standing commitment to deliver excellent customer service will be enhanced with this upgrade and migration, while helping them continue to evolve their business so they can better meet the demands of today’s digital customer.”

Majesco (NASDAQ:MJCO) provides technology, expertise, and leadership that helps insurers modernize, innovate and connect to build the future of their business – and the future of insurance – at speed and scale. Our platforms connect people and businesses to insurance in ways that are innovative, hyper-relevant, compelling and personal. Over 200 insurance companies worldwide in P&C, L&A and Group Benefits are transforming their businesses by modernizing, optimizing or creating new business models with Majesco.

