TripActions Gobbles Up $51 Million

PALO ALTO –TripActions, which operates a business travel platform, has raised $51 million in Series B financing led by Arif Janmohamed, Partner at Lightspeed Venture Partners and joined by Oren Zeev of Zeev Ventures.

The company plans to use the new infusion of capital to continue to build out its technology platform and invest in strengthening operations.

TripActions offers an end-to-end solution that turns booking business travel into a simple and cost-effective option that puts the business traveler’s needs first. Launched in 2015, TripActions has meticulously thought through how technology can improve the entire travel experience. The result: since launching its services in 2016, TripActions has seen the number of customers and travelers under management double every quarter with its bookings growing 12x in 2017. The company has seen 97% traveler adoption of TripActions (the industry norm is 50%) with 97% traveler satisfaction while its customers see an average savings of 27% on their travel spend. Today’s funding bring the total capital raised to just under $80 million.

“The current system for business travel is severely broken,” said Ariel Cohen, CEO and Co-Founder of TripActions. “No one has started from the point of view of the road warrior and put them first when building a travel solution. We’re fixing that. Every decision we make puts the needs of the traveler first. In order to deliver outstanding service to our travelers and customers, we need to build custom technology to reinvent infrastructure that hasn’t been updated in decades. With this investment led by Lightspeed, we’re able to scale up TripActions to provide a stronger holistic solution globally for our customers and travelers.”

TripActions’ traveler-first approach can be seen in the services that set TripActions apart from legacy corporate travel solutions: