Trio-Tech Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2020 Results

VAN NUYS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trio-Tech International (NYSE MKT: TRT) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2020.

Fourth Quarter Results

Revenue for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 decreased 32% to $7,179,000 compared to $10,625,000 for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019, primarily due to the global COVID-19 pandemic which affected demand for Trio-Tech’s semiconductor manufacturing products and testing services. Manufacturing revenue decreased 43% to $2,724,000 compared to $4,803,000 in the same quarter last year, testing services revenue decreased 28% to $2,822,000 compared to $3,941,000, and distribution revenue decreased 13% to $1,620,000 compared to $1,864,000 in the same quarter last year.

The pandemic contributed to a decline in revenue, which, coupled with a change in product mix, reduced gross margin to $1,323,000 for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 from $2,468,000 for last year’s fourth quarter. As a percentage of revenue, gross margin declined to 18% compared to 23% of revenue for the same quarter last fiscal year.

The decline in sales, triggered primarily by the effect of the pandemic, resulted in a fourth quarter loss from operations of $541,000, compared to income from operations of $321,000 in the same quarter last fiscal year.

Net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 was $197,000, or $0.05 per diluted share, compared to net income of $449,000, or $0.12 per diluted share, in the same quarter last year. Net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 benefited from $455,000 in other income which is included in financial assistance received from local government in Singapore, Malaysia and China to mitigate the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shareholders' equity at June 30, 2020 increased to $25,146,000, or $6.84 per outstanding share, compared to $24,861,000, or $6.77 per outstanding share, at June 30, 2019. There were 3,673,055 common shares outstanding at June 30, 2020.

CEO Comments

S.W. Yong, Trio-Tech's CEO, said, “ There is no doubt that Trio-Tech was hit hard in the past few months by the COVID-19 pandemic. Under these difficult circumstances we are proud to report that Trio-Tech remained profitable for the fiscal year and fourth quarter, posting profits from sales of properties held for sale in our Malaysia operation. Additionally, backlog at the close of fiscal 2020 was $9,340,000, a solid figure which compares favorably to our backlog of $10,149,000 at the end of fiscal 2019. While the continuing pandemic presents obstacles to the Company’s short-term outlook, we are taking significant steps to trim operations, cutting operating and overhead expenses to deal with the financial effects of the pandemic."

Fiscal 2020 Results

For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020, revenue decreased 12% to $34,465,000 compared to $39,198,000 in fiscal 2019, primarily related to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Manufacturing revenue decreased 22% to $11,605,000 compared to $14,889,000 and testing services revenue decreased 11% to $14,840,000 compared to $16,760,000 for fiscal 2019. Distribution revenue increased 7% to $7,958,000 compared to $7,451,000 for fiscal 2019.

Fiscal 2020 gross margin decreased to $7,266,000, or 21% of revenue, compared to $9,001,000, or 23% of revenue for fiscal 2019.

The revenue decline, primarily brought about by the pandemic, contributed to an operating loss for fiscal 2020 of $859,000, compared to income from operations of $794,000 for fiscal 2019.

Net income for fiscal 2020 was $966,000, or $0.26 per diluted share, compared to net income of $1,545,000, or $0.41 per diluted share, for fiscal 2019.

Net income for fiscal 2020 benefited from other income of $2,054,000, which included a pre-tax gain of $1,172,000 from the sale of real estate properties and an additional $718,000 in governmental grants to mitigate the negative impacts on our businesses from the pandemic. In fiscal 2019, other income amounting to $615,000 included a pre-tax gain of $685,000 from the sale of properties.

About Trio-Tech

Established in 1958, Trio-Tech International is located in Van Nuys, California, with its Principal Executive Office and regional headquarter in Singapore. Trio-Tech International is a diversified business group with interests in semiconductor testing services, manufacturing and distribution of semiconductor testing equipment, and real estate. Our subsidiary locations include Tianjin, Suzhou, Chongqing in China, as well as Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia and Bangkok, Thailand. Further information about Trio-Tech's semiconductor products and services can be obtained from the Company's Web site at www.triotech.com and www.universalfareast.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are forward looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and may contain forward looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and assumptions regarding future activities and results of operations of the Company. In light of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in any forward looking statements made by or on behalf of the Company: market acceptance of Company products and services; changing business conditions or technologies and volatility in the semiconductor industry, which could affect demand for the Company's products and services; the impact of competition; problems with technology; product development schedules; delivery schedules; changes in military or commercial testing specifications which could affect the market for the Company's products and services; difficulties in profitably integrating acquired businesses, if any, into the Company; risks associated with conducting business internationally and especially in Asia, including currency fluctuations and devaluation, currency restrictions, local laws and restrictions and possible social, political and economic instability; changes in U.S. and global financial and equity markets, including market disruptions and significant interest rate fluctuations; public health issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic; and other economic, financial and regulatory factors beyond the Company's control. Other than statements of historical fact, all statements made in this Quarterly Report are forward looking, including, but not limited to, statements regarding industry prospects, future results of operations or financial position, and statements of our intent, belief and current expectations about our strategic direction, prospective and future financial results and condition. In some cases, you can identify forward looking statements by the use of terminology such as "may," "will," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "estimates," "potential," "believes," "can impact," "continue," or the negative thereof or other comparable terminology. Forward looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that are inherently difficult to predict, which could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from our expectations, forecasts and assumptions.

TRIO-TECH INTERNATIONAL AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME AUDITED (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT EARNINGS PER SHARE) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended June 30, June 30, Revenue 2020 2019 2020 2019 Manufacturing $ 2,724 $ 4,803 $ 11,605 $ 14,889 Testing services 2,822 3,941 14,840 16,760 Distribution 1,620 1,864 7,958 7,451 Real estate 13 17 62 98 7,179 10,625 34,465 39,198 Cost of Sales Cost of manufactured products sold 2,138 3,587 8,927 11,393 Cost of testing services rendered 2,307 2,851 11,353 12,202 Cost of distribution 1,393 1,674 6,847 6,505 Cost of real estate 18 45 72 97 5,856 8,157 27,199 30,197 Gross Margin 1,323 2,468 7,266 9,001 Operating Expenses: General and administrative 1,657 1,826 6,976 7,049 Selling 132 246 679 826 Research and development 75 75 355 345 Impairment loss on long-lived assets -- -- 139 -- Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment -- -- (24 ) (13 ) Total operating expenses 1,864 2,147 8,125 8,207 (Loss) Income from Operations (541 ) 321 (859 ) 794 Other (Expenses) Income Interest expense (44 ) (69 ) (230 ) (319 ) Other income, net 522 29 1,112 249 Gain on sale of properties -- -- 1,172 685 Total other Income (Expenses) 478 (40 ) 2,054 615 (Loss) Income from Continuing Operations before Income Taxes (63 ) 281 1,195 1,409 Income Tax Benefit 124 201 12 42 Income from Continuing Operations before Non-controlling Interest, net of tax 61 482 1,207 1,451 Gain (Loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax 18 (1 ) (3 ) (3 ) NET INCOME 79 481 1,204 1,448 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to the non-controlling interest (118 ) 32 238 (97 ) Net Income attributable to Trio-Tech International 197 449 966 1,545 Net Income Attributable to Trio-Tech International: Income from continuing operations, net of tax 187 451 967 1,548 Gain (Loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax 10 (2 ) (1 ) (3 ) Net Income Attributable to Trio-Tech International 197 449 966 1,545 Basic Earnings per Share - Continuing Operations $ 0.05 $ 0.12 $ 0.26 $ 0.42 Basic Loss per Share - Discontinued Operations -- -- -- -- Basic Earnings per Share $ 0.05 $ 0.12 $ 0.26 $ 0.42 Diluted Earnings per Share – Continuing Operations $ 0.05 $ 0.12 $ 0.26 $ 0.41 Diluted Loss per Share – Discontinued Operations -- -- -- -- Diluted Earnings per Share $ 0.05 $ 0.12 $ 0.26 $ 0.41 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - Basic 3,673 3,673 3,673 3,673 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - Diluted 3,688 3,681 3,722 3,762

TRIO-TECH INTERNATIONAL AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME AUDITED (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT EARNINGS PER SHARE) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Comprehensive Income Attributable to Trio-Tech International Common Shareholders: Net income $ 79 $ 481 $ 1,204 $ 1,448 Foreign currency translation, net of tax 309 (231 ) (742 ) (420 ) Comprehensive Income 388 250 462 1,028 Less: Comprehensive (Loss) Income attributable to non-controlling interests (156 ) (11 ) 220 (202 ) Comprehensive Income Attributable to Trio-Tech International $ 544 $ 261 $ 242 $ 1,230

TRIO-TECH INTERNATIONAL AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT NUMBER OF SHARES) June 30, 2020 2019 ASSETS (Audited) CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,150 $ 4,863 Short-term deposits 6,697 4,144 Short-term advances 141 -- Trade accounts receivable, net 5,951 7,113 Other receivables 998 817 Inventories, net 1,922 2,427 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 341 287 Assets held for sale -- 89 Total current assets 20,200 19,740 Deferred tax assets 247 390 Investment properties, net 690 782 Property, plant and equipment, net 10,310 12,159 Operating lease right-of-use assets 944 -- Other assets 1,609 1,750 Restricted term deposits 1,660 1,706 Total non-current assets 15,460 16,787 TOTAL ASSETS $ 35,660 $ 36,527 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Lines of credit $ 172 $ 187 Accounts payable 2,590 3,272 Accrued expenses 3,005 3,486 Income taxes payable 344 417 Current portion of bank loans payable 370 488 Current portion of finance leases 231 283 Current portion of operating leases 477 -- Current portion of PPP loan 54 -- Total current liabilities 7,243 8,133 Bank loans payable, net of current portion 1,836 2,292 Finance leases, net of current portion 435 442 Operating leases, net of current portion 467 -- Deferred tax liabilities -- 327 Income taxes payable 430 439 PPP loan, net of current portion 67 -- Other non-current liabilities 36 33 Total non-current liabilities 3,271 3,533 TOTAL LIABILITIES 10,514 11,666 EQUITY TRIO-TECH INTERNATIONAL'S SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Common stock, no par value, 15,000,000 shares authorized; 3,673,055 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2020 and June 30, 2019, respectively 11,424 11,424 Paid-in capital 3,363 3,305 Accumulated retained earnings 8,036 7,070 Accumulated other comprehensive gain-translation adjustments 1,143 1,867 Total Trio-Tech International shareholders' equity 23,966 23,666 Non-controlling interest 1,180 1,195 TOTAL EQUITY 25,146 24,861 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 35,660 $ 36,527

