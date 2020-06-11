Triller Integrates Snap’s Camera Kit to Fuel Community Creativity

Camera Kit enables Triller users to interact with special Snapchat Lenses inspired by artists and songs

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Triller, the AI-powered music video "social streaming"™ platform, today announced it is a launch partner for Snapchat’s Camera Kit, a new offering that will enable Triller to incorporate Snapchat’s AR capabilities directly into its app. The Camera Kit integration will give Triller users access to exclusive Snapchat lenses inspired by artists and songs, which can then be shared across both the Triller and Snapchat platforms. Triller is the only social partner at launch for the Camera Kit integration.

“We realize the strength in our combined efforts to serve our user community. This is only the beginning of a successful, innovative collaboration that will continue to bring new, exciting features to our users and enable them to create, share and express authentic individuality—highlighting the diversity and creative genius that our users hold,” said Mike Lu, CEO, Triller. “We look forward to providing more and more creative opportunities for our users and brand partners.”

Snap’s Camera Kit allows external developers to include Snap’s AR Lenses into their own applications via an SDK. This enables the integration of Snap’s familiar Lens carousel UX and AR creation and technology platform into Triller’s mobile application’s camera. Triller users will not only have access to all of their favorite Snap filters within Triller, but can also create their own custom lenses using Snap’s Lens Studio, and make their creations available for use on Triller. Through Camera Kit, Lenses built using Lens Studio can now live on both the Triller app and on Snapchat.

“Camera Kit is the culmination of eight years of innovation and investment in the Snapchat camera,” said Alston Cheek, Director, Platform Partnerships at Snap, Inc. “We are thrilled that Triller will be among the first to leverage our technology and deliver exclusive AR capabilities and camera engagement that will enrich the overall Triller user experience.”

Triller and Snap’s Camera Kit partnership follows the successful integration of Triller into the Snap feed and story. The two companies previously announced that Triller users could utilize Snap to create, edit and post short and long-form music videos and enjoy access to their favorite songs by posting to their Triller story while within the Snap App via the "Snap Kit" for Triller users.

For more information on Triller, visit www.triller.co.

About Triller

Triller is an AI-powered music video "social streaming"™ platform that allows users to create professional-looking videos in a matter of seconds. Pick a song, select the portion of the song you want to use, snap a few takes and with the tap of a button you have a celebrity-quality music video starring you and your friends. Triller relies solely on organic growth and has more than 80 million downloads, with celebrities like Alicia Keys, Cardi B, Marshmello, Roddy Ricch and Eminem regularly using the app to create their own music videos. Triller recently was acquired by Proxima Media. For more information, visit www.triller.co and follow @trillervids on Instagram.

