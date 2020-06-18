Tricentis Named a Leader in Continuous Functional Test Automation Suites Evaluation

Independent research firm recognizes Tricentis for strength of current offering, strategy, and market presence

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tricentis, the world’s #1 continuous testing platform, today announced it has been named a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Continuous Functional Test Automation Suites, Q2 2020.

Tricentis achieved the highest scores possible in the criteria of; test and automation design, packaged application testing, automation execution/continuous testing, testing of BP and RP automation, and market approach. According to the report, “Tricentis offers one of the most complete and mature integrated continuous test automation platforms on the market.”

The report evaluation goes on to further state, “Tricentis has kept its multi-pronged market leadership approach to continuous testing, addressing both the packaged and custom development worlds. It has shown not only a dynamic capability in acquiring good-fitting companies, but also a strong engineering capability in integrating the acquired technologies with the goal of offering consistent multi-persona collaborative test management and automation tools. Tosca has extended its offer with multiple automation capabilities, multiple-languages support (SpecFlow and Gherkin), and a test management environment (qTest).”

After examining past research, user requirements, and customer feedback, Forrester developed a comprehensive set of 26 evaluation criteria. In order to be included in the evaluation, vendors must provide functional automation testing across web browsers and mobile web, UI automated testing, the ability to automate design, and the ability to create and execute API and web services tests.

“Forrester’s Continuous FTA Wave provides an objective benchmark of functional testing solutions and we are extremely honored to be recognized as a leader with the strongest offering on the market,” said Wolfgang Platz, founder and chief strategy officer at Tricentis. “At Tricentis, we are focused on helping enterprises accelerate their digital transformation by increasing their software release speed, reducing risk, and taking a quantum leap in quality with our AI-driven, continuous testing platform.”

*Forrester Research, Inc., "The Forrester Wave™: Continuous Functional Test Automation Suites, Q2 2020, "June 18, 2020

