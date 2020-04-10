TrialAssure Transparency Suite Wins Data Solution of the Year—Healthcare in the 2020 Data Breakthrough Awards

CANTON, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#clinicaldatasharing--TrialAssure® – the technology arm of MMS and leading, global software company focused on advancing clinical trial transparency – has won the “Data Solution of the Year—Healthcare” award in the 2020 Data Breakthrough Awards. Among a field of 1,500 applicants from around the globe, the TrialAssure transparency suite was recognized for its excellence in clinical trial registration, trial disclosure, clinical data sharing, anonymization of documents and datasets, and plain language summary applications.

All nominations for the Data Breakthrough Awards are analyzed, evaluated, and scored by an expert panel of judges that represent technical, business, academic, and marketing backgrounds, and entries are assessed on the following six pillars:

Innovation

Performance

Ease of Use

Functionality

Value

Impact

“The TrialAssure transparency suite is at the forefront of innovation, and it is an honor to have the judges of the Data Breakthrough Awards recognize the impact that we are making on the pharmaceutical industry,” says Mohamad Zahreddine, Chief Information Officer of TrialAssure and member of the Forbes Technology Council. “Our applications allow all sponsors of clinical trials the ability to cover every aspect of data transparency in one system, lending peace-of-mind to a process that can be quite complex, challenging and prone to error when performed manually.

The award recognizes the entire TrialAssure total transparency suite of products, including:

TrialAssure REGISTRY: a clinical trial disclosure and transparency reporting application to help pharmaceutical companies navigate complex global regulatory submissions and reporting challenges. REGISTRY helps meet compliance and transparency goals through a scalable platform that regularly adapts to changing global clinical trial disclosure requirements.

a clinical trial disclosure and transparency reporting application to help pharmaceutical companies navigate complex global regulatory submissions and reporting challenges. REGISTRY helps meet compliance and transparency goals through a scalable platform that regularly adapts to changing global clinical trial disclosure requirements. TrialAssure ANONYMIZE DS: an anonymization application for datasets that allows sponsors to anonymize all structured clinical trial data, including datasets and tables. This application is entirely configurable to sponsor specifications and architected to take advantage of machine learning capabilities.

an anonymization application for datasets that allows sponsors to anonymize all structured clinical trial data, including datasets and tables. This application is entirely configurable to sponsor specifications and architected to take advantage of machine learning capabilities. TrialAssure ANONYMIZE R: an anonymization application for reports and documents that gives sponsors the ability to redact or anonymize unstructured documents associated with clinical trials, including Adobe PDF and Microsoft Word formats.

an anonymization application for reports and documents that gives sponsors the ability to redact or anonymize unstructured documents associated with clinical trials, including Adobe PDF and Microsoft Word formats. TrialAssure BEACON: an application that provides insight on global compliance for sponsors and helps them navigate responsibilities across the entire transparency landscape, including protocol registrations and results disclosures, clinical data sharing, document anonymization, and plain language summaries. BEACON’s flexible rules engine is driven by international regulation and customizable to include the organization’s internal rules and benchmarks.

an application that provides insight on global compliance for sponsors and helps them navigate responsibilities across the entire transparency landscape, including protocol registrations and results disclosures, clinical data sharing, document anonymization, and plain language summaries. BEACON’s flexible rules engine is driven by international regulation and customizable to include the organization’s internal rules and benchmarks. TrialAssure LINK: a proprietary application for the development, workflow and sharing of patient engagement materials including plain language summaries.

About TrialAssure

TrialAssure – the technology arm of MMS Holdings – is an award-winning, global clinical trial disclosure and transparency reporting suite with unmatched experience in helping clients navigate complex regulatory submission and reporting challenges. TrialAssure helps meet regulatory compliance goals through a flexible, scalable, and streamlined platform that regularly adapts to ever-changing clinical trial disclosure requirements. Established in 2009, TrialAssure was built from the ground up as a single, integrated transparency system, and it is continually strengthened by the experience of leading pharmaceutical industry compliance experts. For more information, visit: www.trialassure.com.

