TrellisWare Introduces New Body-Worn TSM™ Enabled Radio

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TrellisWare Technologies, Inc., announced today the launch of the TW-860 TSM Spirit™ radio designed for next-generation soldier systems, public safety, and first responder requirements. Powered by the TrellisWare® TSM™ mobile ad-hoc networking (MANET) waveform, the TSM Spirit radio represents the most cost-effective TSM enabled radio available, making it easier to expand tactical networks to everyone who needs to be connected.

The TSM Spirit radio offers industry leading size, weight, and power (SWaP) among body-worn mesh networking radios, delivering voice, data and real-time positional reporting. The radio is designed to be integrated with wearable power systems, and body-worn antennas to further complement its slim, low profile form factor. The TSM Spirit radio provides spectrum support covering 225-450 MHz, 700-970 MHz, and 1250-2600 MHz all in a single software defined radio (SDR).

“We are excited about the possibilities with this new radio,” said Matt Fallows, vice president of global business development and customer support. “Considering the SWaP of the TSM Spirit radio, you have very wide spectrum coverage that supports global deployment. Compare that to the competition in this space, and you see narrowly banded radios covering only tens of megahertz, or a base radio with additional cost burden to purchase many RF hardware modules to cover multiple bands.”

Interoperable with all TSM enabled radios, the TW-860 TSM Spirit radio supports a true flat network with massive scalability in a single radio frequency (RF) channel, while still delivering rapid position location information (PLI) updates for every radio.

TrellisWare maintains an 800-node network at its company headquarters in San Diego and can demonstrate this unique capability upon request.

For more information visit https://www.trellisware.com/trellisware-radios/tw-860-spirit-radio/, or contact TrellisWare directly to arrange a live demonstration.

About TrellisWare Technologies, Inc.

TrellisWare Technologies, Inc. is a global leader in highly advanced algorithms, waveforms, and communications systems that range from small form factor radio products to fully integrated solutions. Our TSM™ waveform is incorporated into a wide range of systems, including TrellisWare® radios and trusted industry partner radios, as well as multiple government and commercial solutions. TrellisWare is delivering the next generation of communications for military and commercial markets When Nothing Else Works™. For more information on TrellisWare’s products and solutions, please visit www.trellisware.com.

Tina Bachman

Marketing Communications Manager

TrellisWare Technologies, Inc.

PH: +1 858-753-1603

tbachman@trellisware.com