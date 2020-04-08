TrellisPoint Launches Powerful Workflow Automation Tool Designed Exclusively for Commercial Lenders

Built using Microsoft’s Power Platform, Virtual Loan Assistant™ is the first Power App to streamline the credit process for financial institutions.

CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#MSDyn365--TrellisPoint, a leading provider of Microsoft Dynamics 365 customer engagement solutions, today announced a new product developed for the commercial banking industry. Available as a web-based and mobile application, Virtual Loan Assistant solves two challenges of commercial lending: collecting financial documents and increasing transparency of the credit process across an organization.

“We know there’s a need in the banking industry for a product like ours. Many credit departments struggle with manual business processes, poor communication, and fragmented technology,” said Chris Finnecy, Partner at TrellisPoint. “The lack of automation and available analytics impacts the time spent with clients. Virtual Loan Assistant mitigates those problems.”

In addition to storing data in Microsoft’s secure cloud platform, Virtual Loan Assistant is compatible with systems like FIS, Fiserv, and Jack Henry. Features that make the solution unique from others in the market include:

Automatic notifications sent to customers and third parties for the life of the loan

Documents, requests, and correspondence automatically tracked within the system

Key data such as relationships, records, and status can be viewed with one-click

Role-based workflows and analytics viewable via dashboard or exported from the system

“We’re excited to offer a high-value, Microsoft-based application to the industry that provides cost effective licensing options and improves speed to market,” said Jay Valerian, Solutions Consultant at TrellisPoint. “In many cases, we can implement Virtual Loan Assistant in less than 8 weeks. The technology is easily adopted by users because most are already familiar with Outlook and other Office 365 apps.”

About TrellisPoint

Since its inception in 2009, TrellisPoint has focused on customer relationship management (CRM) solutions. As a Microsoft Dynamics 365 Partner, TrellisPoint is dedicated to helping customers realize their sales and customer engagement goals by analyzing, planning, implementing, and integrating Microsoft Dynamics 365, the Power Platform and related business applications. Additional services include data migration, on-premise to cloud migration, software development, and managed services. Markets served are construction, financial services, manufacturing, non-profit, and professional services. For more information, visit www.trellispoint.com.

