Tray.io Named a Leader in iPaaS by Nucleus Research

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tray.io, whose General Automation Platform enables citizen automators in any business role to build enterprise-class integrations and automation themselves in a low-code environment, today announced the company was named a Leader in Nucleus Research’s 2020 Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) Technology Value Matrix, one of the most complete industry assessments of the true value a solution delivers. For the report, Nucleus Research evaluated numerous iPaaS vendors based on their products’ usability, functionality, and the overall value that customers realized from each product’s capabilities, measured with Nucleus Research’s rigorous ROI methodologies.

In the report, Nucleus Research recognized the Tray Platform’s breadth of capabilities and focus on enabling all classes of users, from business to technical users, as key factors in their conclusion. Nucleus highlighted how the Tray Platform provides a “ modern low-code, API-first integration and automation solution that is both easy enough for non-technical users and flexible enough for technologists to build complex integrations at scale within organizations.” With collaboration between business and technologists becoming essential, the report noted that “ the Tray Platform provides a full collaborative experience that enables business users, technologists, and developers to build together, in real-time.”

Combining ease-of-use, flexibility, power, scalability, and trust in one solution, the Tray Platform provides a uniquely flexible visual builder that allows users to configure data integration workflows and business process automations that connect their technology stacks. Because of the Tray Platform’s design, any business user in any function – including professionals in marketing, sales, finance, customer support, HR, technologists, and other teams – can integrate their tech stacks independently or collaboratively, and build efficient, high-performance processes that grow revenue and productivity.

“ The SaaS explosion has resulted in the average enterprise using more than 1,200 different software applications across the organization in all departments – and most don’t offer integrations that let users seamlessly transfer data between them,” said Rich Waldron, co-founder and CEO of Tray.io. “ Integrations used to require internal builds from already under-resourced IT departments or time-consuming, IT-focused solutions. The Tray Platform takes a radically new approach to integrations, enabling any business user to quickly build their own integrations with an easy-to-use visual interface that doesn’t require an engineering background. This distinction from Nucleus Research is further validation of our mission to empower any business user to become a citizen automator who can drive more efficiency and growth across enterprise organizations while accelerating digital transformation.”

Tray.io’s General Automation Platform empowers companies to accelerate their digital transformation initiatives, solving the complex integration challenges that prevent many organizations from implementing new technology. The increasing popularity of distributed workplaces, the continuation of COVID-19 shelter-in-place mandates, and the need for businesses to respond to a rapidly changing operating environment are all exacerbating the need to accelerate automation and integration initiatives. With the Tray Platform, business users can fill the gaps in their tech stack, orchestrate mission-critical processes at scale, and focus on more strategic tasks to drive productivity, customer retention, and revenue growth.

Founded in 2000, as a global provider of investigative, case-based technology research and advisory services, Nucleus Research’s ROI-focused research approach provides unique insight into the actual results technology solutions deliver, allowing organizations to cut through the marketing hype to understand the real operational value and select or renew the best technology solution for their environment. “ In iPaaS, Nucleus is seeing an increasing need for flexible low to no code capabilities to not only support developers by saving time and resources, but also to empower non-technical users, or citizen integrators,” said Ian Campbell, CEO, Nucleus Research. As Nick Grizzell, research analyst, Nucleus Research notes, “ With extensive functionalities to help both non-technical users and experienced developers achieve full-scale automation and integration of their cloud-based infrastructures, Tray.io is positioned to continue their momentum as a leader among iPaaS solutions.”

